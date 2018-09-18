World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Store
  Taiwan
  45tilt
  2018
  The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt

The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt

  22:00 - 18 September, 2018
The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese

  • Interiors Designers

    45tilt

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Clients

    Vacanza Accessory

  • Area

    33.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The Western District of Taipei, Taiwan, has a history of over 300 years. This is a region where young generations congregate. The geographical environment is both new and old with mixed streetscapes.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

In order to attract the attention of the pedestrians, we choose a series of similar colors and materials extending from outside in. From indoors to arcades to facade and signage, the narrowed indoor space is visually enlarged.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

VANCANZA Accessory is a shop specializing in accessory. It requires ample display surface that encroaches onto the customers. 45tilt studio plays with the concept of a stadium, transforms a typical display case into something exciting.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Plan
Plan
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Customers can enter the store along the waterway from the diving platform located at the arcade, walk around the exhibition vaulting box, and finally reach the end of the locker counter. Every design decision circles around the theme of a stadium.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Blue and yellow are the main color scheme which gives a hint of the summer vibe. With different shades, the interior space feels both layered and cheerful.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

We hope that every customer who walks into VANCANZA Accessory will have a comfortable shopping experience. The futuristic space echoes with the social media culture today and encourages customers to take photos, upload, and share with their friends.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Cite: "The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

© Hey! Cheese

台湾"假期饰品" / 45tilt 肆伍形物所

