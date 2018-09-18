The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt

+ 19

Interiors Designers 45tilt

Location Taipei, Taiwan

Clients Vacanza Accessory

Area 33.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hey! Cheese

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Western District of Taipei, Taiwan, has a history of over 300 years. This is a region where young generations congregate. The geographical environment is both new and old with mixed streetscapes.

In order to attract the attention of the pedestrians, we choose a series of similar colors and materials extending from outside in. From indoors to arcades to facade and signage, the narrowed indoor space is visually enlarged.

VANCANZA Accessory is a shop specializing in accessory. It requires ample display surface that encroaches onto the customers. 45tilt studio plays with the concept of a stadium, transforms a typical display case into something exciting.

Customers can enter the store along the waterway from the diving platform located at the arcade, walk around the exhibition vaulting box, and finally reach the end of the locker counter. Every design decision circles around the theme of a stadium.

Blue and yellow are the main color scheme which gives a hint of the summer vibe. With different shades, the interior space feels both layered and cheerful.

We hope that every customer who walks into VANCANZA Accessory will have a comfortable shopping experience. The futuristic space echoes with the social media culture today and encourages customers to take photos, upload, and share with their friends.