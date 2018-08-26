World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. JYA-RCHITECTS
  6. 2018
  7. Kimhae Roastery House / JYA-RCHITECTS

Kimhae Roastery House / JYA-RCHITECTS

  • 22:00 - 26 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kimhae Roastery House / JYA-RCHITECTS
Save this picture!
Kimhae Roastery House / JYA-RCHITECTS, © Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

© Chin Hyosook © Chin Hyosook © Chin Hyosook © Chin Hyosook + 38

  • Architects

    JYA-RCHITECTS

  • Location

    Jinyeong-eup, Gimhae-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Won Youmin, Jo Janghee

  • Other participants

    Shin Chaeyeon, Kim Sooyoun

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chin Hyosook
Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

Text description provided by the architects. Our client has prepared for a long time to open a roaster café. While preparing the launch, the client has decided to construct a building that has a café and residence to run the business stably. Thus, the current building site was chosen through a careful decision-making process. The site is easily noticeable from the intersection, and the green areas in two directions function as buffer zones between roads.

Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

As a result, in addition to the building site, the most important thing to consider in the planning process was to satisfy the client’s desire for differentiating his building from the nearby shops. However, the most difficult part was to deal with a regulation in the region. The regulation indicated that a roof should be slanted at a certain angle. Probably, that is why the buildings in the area had roofs with the same slopes and shapes. Therefore, the biggest challenge remained in interpreting the regulation and negotiating with the administration office to design a distinctive building.

Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook
Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook
Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

There should be a café on the first floor and residences on its second and third floors in the building. Additionally, the client wanted to live on the third floor, which had a courtyard and an attic. The client requested to own a separate space apart from a space of his parents.

Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

From the aspect of the building dimensions, we tried to build a roof in the shape that could be easily seen from the crossroad so that the café could look tall and grand. Additionally, we used bricks as basic materials to form walls using a pixel effect.
We spent much time and experienced difficulties in the process since the designing stage, but we could successfully complete the project thanks to our client’s understanding and many people’s efforts.

Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook
Save this picture!
Section 03
Section 03
Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

After finishing up the construction and then opening a café, the client became busier and busier. This was because many customers came to visit the café to see the building and taste the (homemade) coffee and bread based on the word-of-mouth marketing. It seemed like the client’s character of looking at the essence in a calm way, without too much excitement or disappointment, was well reflected in the coffee and bread at the café and passed onto the customers.

Save this picture!
© Chin Hyosook
© Chin Hyosook

We are not one hundred percent sure if the building reflects the character of our client as we planned. Nevertheless, we now hope that the roastery house can exhibit the client’s special philosophy since it has distinctive features from other cafes.

Save this picture!
Section 04
Section 04

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
JYA-RCHITECTS
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interiors Architecture Residential South Korea
Cite: "Kimhae Roastery House / JYA-RCHITECTS" 26 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900723/kimhae-roastery-house-jya-rchitects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »