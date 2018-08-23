World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Drone Footage Reveals Shanghai Planetarium Construction Progress

Drone Footage Reveals Shanghai Planetarium Construction Progress

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Drone Footage Reveals Shanghai Planetarium Construction Progress
Save this picture!
Drone Footage Reveals Shanghai Planetarium Construction Progress, Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

Taking to the skies, Ennead Architects have released drone footage of the construction progress on their Shanghai Planetarium project. First revealed back in 2016, the 38,000-square-meter planetarium will be one of the largest in the world. By early June, nearly 85 percent of civil construction has been completed, and a new milestone was reached as temporary braces were removed with the 2,000-ton cantilever structure. The drone footage showcases the museum design and the construction process that's bringing it to life.

Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects + 13

Save this picture!

Shanghai Planetarium - Construction Drone Footage

The Shanghai Planetarium is being built to define a new identity for the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in the Lingang district of Shanghai's Pudong New Area. Designed with three main "celestial bodies" or forms — the Oculus, the Inverted Dome, and the Sphere, the project celebrates the continuum of time and space. The planetarium was create to symbolize the future of China's space exploration and reinterpret the history of Chinese astronomy. The design centers on the concept of orbital motion.

Save this picture!
Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Save this picture!
Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Planetarium. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

Drone footage by Ennead reveals how the three main forms are being constructed and organized, a process to support the flow of visitors through the galleries. Built to remind future visitors how conceptions of time originate in astronomical objects, the footage gives an aerial perspective that shows how the structure will act as an astronomical instrument. The project grounds are also shown, which will also include exterior exhibits, a seventy-eight-foot-high solar telescope, and evening activities at a Youth Observation Camp and Observatory. 

The Planetarium is on track for final completion in 2020.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Drone Footage Reveals Shanghai Planetarium Construction Progress" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900700/drone-footage-reveals-shanghai-planetarium-construction-progress/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »