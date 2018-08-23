World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  Boston's Tallest Residential Tower Tops Out, Designed by Pei Cobb Freed

Boston's Tallest Residential Tower Tops Out, Designed by Pei Cobb Freed

Boston's Tallest Residential Tower Tops Out, Designed by Pei Cobb Freed
© Four Seasons One Dalton
© Four Seasons One Dalton

The Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences One Dalton Street, Boston’s tallest residential building, has reached its full height of 742 feet, forming a significant presence on the Boston skyline. Designed by Henry N. Cobb of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, in collaboration with Cambridge Seven Architects, the 61-story scheme features 160 residences, a five-star hotel, and an adjacent park.

Cobb’s design for One Dalton comes 40 years after he designed another noted Boston landmark, the John Hancock Tower.

© Conor Doherty © Four Seasons One Dalton © Kwesi Arthur of Cambridge Seven Associates © Four Seasons One Dalton + 10

© Four Seasons One Dalton
© Four Seasons One Dalton

For the design of One Dalton, Cobb’s team sought to craft a modern skyscraper “inspired by both Boston’s storied history as well as its progressive future.” A “soft triangle” form features bay window facades to create multidirectional panoramas while maintaining a sleek, clean aesthetic.

© Conor Doherty
© Conor Doherty
© Conor Doherty
© Conor Doherty

The tower’s 160 residences are perched on the tower’s higher floors to maximize views, complete with 11-foot cove ceilings, state-of-the-art kitchens, and private balconies. Beneath, a 215-room Four Seasons Hotel will feature 20,000 square feet of amenity space accessible to residents, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and theater.

© Kwesi Arthur of Cambridge Seven Associates
© Kwesi Arthur of Cambridge Seven Associates

Other collaborators for the scheme include Thierry Despont, who is leading One Dalton’s Private Residences Lobby, and landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, who has designed a 5,000-square-foot public park connecting the building to the surrounding area.

© Kwesi Arthur of Cambridge Seven Associates
© Kwesi Arthur of Cambridge Seven Associates

Having broken ground in 2015, the scheme is expected to be completed by 2019.

News via: Carpenter & Company

