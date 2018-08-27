The Nim Bar / Hitzig Militello arquitectos

+ 15

Architects Hitzig Militello arquitectos

Location Defensa 880, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Concept Design, Project, Documentation e Interiors Hitzig Militello

Area 392.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Federico Kulekdjian

Collaborating Architects Jeanette Zotta, Virginia Bottan

Construction Management Hitzig Militello arquitectos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. From the outset, the project had to appeal to the aesthetic dissociation of the typical beer bar. The challenge was to create a new aesthetic universe associated with the cocktail bars but without forgetting the impressive brand of 30 taps, emphasizing the idea of the largest beer bar in Buenos Aires. The conceptual idea incorporates elements distant from the reminiscences known by bars of these characteristics.

To do this, it was extremely important to turn to an idea of conceptualization, where the starting point was the composition of plots based on a "possible influence" of a very traditional proto-rationalist style in American influence" of a very traditional proto-rationalist style in American & traditional Chinese interior design elements. The idea is composed of two types of a density of wooden meshes, closed and open, in oak tones that generate multiple depths.

These are definitely veils and sieves that unravel mysteries between their interstices. Its chess-like organization composes the closed meshes of the open ones. Another material, but of the same compositional system, is the limestone in several of its walls. The communicative strategy on the façade proposes an expressionism and a system similar to its interior. As these are high-density materials and compositions, we chose to contrast them with walls impaled with neutral patterns that allow a dialogue and not a competition between designs.

The design of the wallpapers is associated with a universe of plant nature, and in accordance with this, there are several sectors where we have the living presence of nature, as defined in the name of the line descent. Two plant interventions define spatiality. On the one hand, the semi-covered entrance on both sides as a method of pedestrian communication and on the other hand the long "green tongue" in the whole center of the main hall dividing the large central dining area.

The organization on the top floor, divided into two sectors, shows its most distinctive side in its large living-room space. These are subdivided with movable panels that swing upwards to form a large and unique space covered by a ceiling of meshes according to convenience. The communication from its logo and isotype emulates the same system formed by a plot and background whose nature is expressed through the Phoenix.