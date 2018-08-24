World
  7. Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar

Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar

  • 00:00 - 24 August, 2018
Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar
Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar, © Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

© Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden © Cemal Emden + 31

  • Architects

    Erginoglu & Çalışlar

  • Location

    Bodrum, Muğla Province, Turkey

  • Design Team

    Kerem Erginoğlu, Hasan Çalışlar, Romain Cadoux, Emre Cestel, Aslı İngenç, Umut Atlı, Duygu Uzunalı, Elif Özüçağlıyan, Zeynep Sümbül Enhoş, Alpkenan Koska

  • Area

    720.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Cemal Emden

  • Structural Project

    Probi Mühendislik

  • Mechanical Project

    Ersa Mühendislik

  • Electrical Project

    Elektra Mühendislik

  • General Contractor

    Mesa Mesken

  • Landscape Design

    Ata Turak

  • Client

    Mesa Mesken
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the forest on the north and the seaside at the east, our project is aimed at being one of the best examples of integration in its natural context. Situated on Bodrum peninsula, this summer housing complex needed a Beach Restaurant which would be flexible enough to host a project information center at first and being built very fast with a minimum of impact in its environment.

© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The area around the building is reserved for the beach facilities only, as a protected area. The abundant existing trees give a natural asset, in between which will be, organized sunbathing terraces, play areas for kids, small pools, changing areas and toilets. A 400m long sanded beach is directly connected to this green area, only 100m away from the building. It brings the visitors directly into nature.

© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

The building is situated just close to a stream bed, bringing freshness and water sounds effects to the visitors. To facilitate the access of the customers a small parking has been arranged at the entrance, as well as a pier on the seaside. The pedestrian way to access the building is passing through the existing trees and cross over the small river with a light bridge.

© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

We first designed a large platform, shaded with a large pergola. Our building has been then inserted in between the platform and the pergola, as a separate element. In this way, the project information center can be easily reduced or increased according to the needs of the next users, inside the platform limits which are limited by the local authorities. It can also be totally dismounted while preserving the platform.

Section A
Section A
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
East Elevation
East Elevation

As a project information center, we managed to arrange flexibility, grandness, and comfort, as well as representative architecture for the rest of the project, while working on the relationship with its natural context, opening to the sea, and using local materials.

© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Erginoglu & Çalışlar
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture Learning Refurbishment Turkey
Cite: "Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900685/bodrum-demirbuku-houses-club-house-erginoglu-and-calislar/> ISSN 0719-8884

