Bodrum Demirbuku Houses Club House / Erginoglu & Çalışlar

Architects Erginoglu & Çalışlar

Location Bodrum, Muğla Province, Turkey

Design Team Kerem Erginoğlu, Hasan Çalışlar, Romain Cadoux, Emre Cestel, Aslı İngenç, Umut Atlı, Duygu Uzunalı, Elif Özüçağlıyan, Zeynep Sümbül Enhoş, Alpkenan Koska

Area 720.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Cemal Emden

Structural Project Probi Mühendislik

Mechanical Project Ersa Mühendislik

Electrical Project Elektra Mühendislik

General Contractor Mesa Mesken

Landscape Design Ata Turak

Client Mesa Mesken

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the forest on the north and the seaside at the east, our project is aimed at being one of the best examples of integration in its natural context. Situated on Bodrum peninsula, this summer housing complex needed a Beach Restaurant which would be flexible enough to host a project information center at first and being built very fast with a minimum of impact in its environment.

The area around the building is reserved for the beach facilities only, as a protected area. The abundant existing trees give a natural asset, in between which will be, organized sunbathing terraces, play areas for kids, small pools, changing areas and toilets. A 400m long sanded beach is directly connected to this green area, only 100m away from the building. It brings the visitors directly into nature.

The building is situated just close to a stream bed, bringing freshness and water sounds effects to the visitors. To facilitate the access of the customers a small parking has been arranged at the entrance, as well as a pier on the seaside. The pedestrian way to access the building is passing through the existing trees and cross over the small river with a light bridge.

We first designed a large platform, shaded with a large pergola. Our building has been then inserted in between the platform and the pergola, as a separate element. In this way, the project information center can be easily reduced or increased according to the needs of the next users, inside the platform limits which are limited by the local authorities. It can also be totally dismounted while preserving the platform.

As a project information center, we managed to arrange flexibility, grandness, and comfort, as well as representative architecture for the rest of the project, while working on the relationship with its natural context, opening to the sea, and using local materials.