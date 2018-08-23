World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Mixed Use Architecture
  Japan
  Kengo Kuma and Associates
  2015
  7. Toyama Kirari / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Toyama Kirari / Kengo Kuma and Associates

  • 22:00 - 23 August, 2018
Toyama Kirari / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Toyama Kirari / Kengo Kuma and Associates, © Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography

© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Toyama Kirari is located at the heart of Toyama City. It is a building that integrates a glass art museum, city library, and a local bank.

© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
A diagonal void at the center of the building distributes natural light from the south effectively, and helps to connect the three main programs. Panels of local solid cedar surrounding the void contribute to create a warm and friendly atmosphere, and is worthy of being called the core of the community.

© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
Section
Section
© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
The glass art museum and the library are naturally unified by way of this central space, which helps to remove the typically cold and formal image of conventional public buildings.

© Yi-Hsien Lee Photography
About this office
Kengo Kuma and Associates
Wood Steel Concrete

Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture Japan
Cite: "Toyama Kirari / Kengo Kuma and Associates" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900661/toyama-kirari-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

