All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Peru
  5. Barclay & Crousse
  6. 2016
  7. UDEP Lecture Building / Barclay & Crousse

UDEP Lecture Building / Barclay & Crousse

UDEP Lecture Building / Barclay & Crousse
UDEP Lecture Building / Barclay & Crousse, © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

  • Assistant

    David Leininger

  • Engineering

    Higashi Ingenieros – diseño estructural

  • Fire and Evacuation Safety

    ESSAC Engineering

  • Facilities

    MQ & Ingenieros Asociados

  • Sanitation

    Eléctricas y electromecánicas Equipo “G” S.A.

  • External Management

    SICG SAC

  • Infrastructure Management

    UDEP – Ing. Gonzalo Escajadillo

  • Contractor

    Huarcaya Construcción - Ingeniería

  • Client

    Universidad de Piura (UDEP)

  • Roofed Area

    9,400 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. The UDEP campus is a huge land located nowadays within the urban grid of the city of Piura, nearly a thousand Kilometers North from Lima. It keeps a very interesting sample of Equatorial Dry Forest, mainly constituted by carob trees over sand soil. Recently, the University responded to a public grant for admitting low-income rural students and a new pavilion was urgently needed for accommodating an increasing student population.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Lower Plan
Lower Plan
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Our project had as a main goal to create a learning atmosphere more than an architectonic type or shape. We considered the building should be capable of nestling informal learning: casual encounters for exchanging ideas between students and between students and teachers, in a friendly environment.

Drawing Diagram
Drawing Diagram

For achieving that, creating a comfort zone in the permanently sunny, hot and dry climate of the Peruvian northern desert was key to the project. The open-air spaces within the geometric, 70 x 70m limits of the building, nurture the academic life the same way the dry forest allow living in this place: by creating a shade and allowing breeze to cross over.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

From the exterior, the building appears as monolithic, while once “inside” one discovers a group of 11 independent buildings, 2 and 3 levels height, under generous cantilevered roofs that emerge from each one, providing shadow over multiple gathering and circulation places. Theses roofs leave gaps between them, ensuring adequate natural ventilation and lightning underneath. Sunlight act as a sunclock as it moves over the day in floors and walls.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The 11 buildings are arranged around a rational, square shaped circulation and at the same time the spaces created between them are interstitial and labyrinthine, causing a series of unattended possibilities for gathering, resting and strolling. Multiple access to the building are created to stimulate crossing along the building when walking from one place of the campus to the other.
The facades are equipped with vertical louvers and prefab trellis depending on the orientation in the tropical setting.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

About this office
Barclay & Crousse
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Peru
Cite: "UDEP Lecture Building / Barclay & Crousse" [Aulario UDEP / Barclay & Crousse] 03 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900644/udep-lecture-building-barclay-and-crousse/> ISSN 0719-8884

