Architecture for Humans Proposes Zero Emission Neighborhood to Address Climate Change

As the demand of a sustainable lifestyle increases, cities are trying to find strategies to create environmentally friendly communities. From passive designs to recycled materials, architects are turning their attention to climate change and trying to find solutions through architecture and design.

The Zero Emission Neighborhood is an eco-village concept proposed by Architecture for Humans in the city of Pristina, Kosovo. The concept ensures optimum sustainability for the entire community through “zero emission” buildings, passive design strategies, active solar systems, and energy efficient appliances.

The project is mostly focused on residential architecture due to its excess amount of energy consumption and CO2 emissions. Intensive analysis and research have been conducted, observing the outcomes and causes of climate change on residential buildings and family economies, and evaluating the possibilities of enhancing the quality of life and sense of community in neighborhoods.

The Zero Emission Buildings proposed in the neighborhood will “no longer exclusively belong to the demand side of the energy system, rather they will become a convenient way of generating energy”, reinforcing sustainable living, working hours, good health, and many other aspects of life.

Results of this project point to the combination of passive solar design strategies, energy efficient appliances, and active solar systems that will lead to net zero energy performance given contemporary lifestyles and the impact of the digital age. The proposed model provides the necessary energy to cover the energy needs of the family, with the possibility of becoming a source of income in the future - Architecture for Humans

War-torn Pristina has begun a gradual boom both economically and architecturally. After the recent war ended, the government built public parks and pathways with tall trees and flowers, and special areas for children to play. Areas damaged by the war have been preserved and transformed into touristic sights. At the same time, new contemporary buildings were proposed and constructed, attracting tourists from all over the world. The coexistence and tolerance of religions has been part of the capital of Kosovo's culture for centuries, and along with its prime location, has attracted foreign companies and families to settle in the city. To ensure a better life for these citizens, the government has been working on providing the best lifestyle. Architecture For Humans addresses this need through the Zero Emission Neighborhood.

News via Architecture For Humans