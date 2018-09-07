Arpdale Residence / co(X)ist Studio

+ 24

Builder FIA Homes – Brent Fannin

Developer FIA Homes – Brent Fannin

Consultants JM Structures, Casa Mechanical Services

Site 8150.0 ft2

Construction Duration 8 Months

Construction Cost undisclosed More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a prominent corner lot in the Zilker neighborhood of Austin, this Mid-Century inspired home presents the unique opportunity to activate two street elevations while maintaining a sense of scale and character within the neighborhood. An exposed glulam roof structure radiates from a single steel column, wrapping and folding around the corner to create a home with two striking facades. Tucked to the side and back of the lot, the second story is sited to help de-scale the corner and create spectacular vistas of the folded roof and the courtyard below.

Save this picture! Long Section - Kitchen and Carport

The interior courtyard is best viewed as you descend the stairwell and look out over the private pool scape. On a very exposed corner lot, the U-shaped plan also allows for privacy and seclusion for the homeowner. Public spaces such as the kitchen, living room and dining room, are located in direct relationship to the courtyard to enhance bringing the outside into the house. Natural light filters in throughout the home, creating an airy open feel. Continuity of materials from the exterior to the interior and the use of multiple sets of sliding glass doors also help to reinforce the seamless experience between the outside and the inside.