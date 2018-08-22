World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Powerhouse and Benthem Crouwel Propose Sponge-Inspired Athlete Village for 2022 Asian Games

Powerhouse and Benthem Crouwel Propose Sponge-Inspired Athlete Village for 2022 Asian Games

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Powerhouse and Benthem Crouwel Propose Sponge-Inspired Athlete Village for 2022 Asian Games
Save this picture!
Powerhouse and Benthem Crouwel Propose Sponge-Inspired Athlete Village for 2022 Asian Games, © Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

Powerhouse Company and Benthem Crouwel Architects have revealed their vision for the 2022 Asian Games Athlete Village International Zone in Hangzhou, China. The “Sponge City” proposal explores the sandy connection between land and water on a site which has recently been reclaimed from the sea.

The scheme, designed in collaboration with landscape architects SMARTLAND and Chinese firm UAD, forms a competition entry for the design of the village, the results of which are expected in August/September 2018. The team is one of six competing, including Snøhetta, SO-IL, NEXT Architects, Jadric Architektur, and Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects.

© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins. © Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins. © Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins. © Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins. + 7

Throughout the design process, the team reflected on the dual-identity of water as an element of life, but also as a threat due to flooding and climate change. The “Sponge City” concept embraces the original nature of the reclaimed site, integrating rainwater collection and storage systems in response to the new water management and sustainability strategy requested in the brief.

Save this picture!
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

We always draw inspiration from the challenges that assignments offers us. In this case we turned a concern about water into a great quality for the citizens of Hangzhou. The power of water, and its capacity to polish rough stones to shiny gems, became a leading theme in our design. We combine rational considerations with a strong storyline that resonates well within the Chinese context.
-Daniel Jongtien, Partner in Charge, Benthem Crouwel Architects

Save this picture!
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

The buildings themselves feature facades inspired by Phoenix Bloodstones, a precious gemstone local to the region. The natural red gems are shaped by water and embedded into the landscape, forming “symbolic artifacts of people and culture, filled with happiness and success.”

Save this picture!
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

The masterplan includes a "Youth Activity Center" with a feature public roof acting as an elevated square, and a library which gives visitors a sense of home, taking advantage of waterside views. In contrast to the angular library, a "Museum" offers a flexible triangular plan for exhibitions, inspired by the natural gemstones. 

Save this picture!
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

A "Music Performance Center" is the “smoothest and polished gem of the masterplan” designed to form a strong, reflective connection with the water’s surface, while a "Community Sport Center" features transparent facades and a majestic dome bathing the 15-meter-high main hall in natural light.

Save this picture!
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.
© Powerhouse Company, SMARTLAND and 3D Studio Prins.

News of the competition comes shortly after two other major projects were unveiled in connection to the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with LWK & Partners releasing the design for the Olympic Vanke Centre adjacent to the Olympic Village, and SOM unveiling a striking mixed-use tower for the area.

News via: Powerhouse Company and Benthem Crouwel Architects

  • Architects

    Benthem Crouwel Architects

  • Interiors Designers

    Powerhouse Company

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Architecture & Masterplan

    Powerhouse Company & Benthem Crouwel Architects

  • Architects in Charge

    Stijn Kemper (Powerhouse Company), Daniel Jongtien (Benthem Crouwel Architects)

  • Design Team

    Miks Bērziņš, Alex Beunza, Tobia Davanzo, Giovanni Anrea Coni, Laurens Deuling, Léon Emmen, Mark Groen, Pearl Huang, Diego Juarez, Daniel Jongtien, Leonardo Kappel, Stijn Kemper, Volker Krenz, Max Nossin, Liviu Paicu, Gregorio Pecorelli, Albert Takashi Richters, Signe Schuler, Leonardo Serrano Fuchs, Erwin van Strien, Gert Ververs, Joost Vos, Klaas Jan Wardenaar, and Roel Wolters.

  • Landscape Designer

    SMARTLAND

  • Local Architect

    Architectural Design and Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD)

  • Area

    125000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office
Benthem Crouwel Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project China
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Powerhouse and Benthem Crouwel Propose Sponge-Inspired Athlete Village for 2022 Asian Games" 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900630/powerhouse-and-benthem-crouwel-propose-sponge-inspired-athlete-village-for-2022-asian-games/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »