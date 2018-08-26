World
  A Looping, Green Sky Bridge Connects Four Unique Towers in Aedas' Recent Proposal

A Looping, Green Sky Bridge Connects Four Unique Towers in Aedas' Recent Proposal

A Looping, Green Sky Bridge Connects Four Unique Towers in Aedas' Recent Proposal
A Looping, Green Sky Bridge Connects Four Unique Towers in Aedas' Recent Proposal, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Punctuated by four towers of varying size, Aedas’ new design for a mixed-use scheme in Zhuhai, China, uses a looping, layered path to connect the individual structures with a ‘three-dimensional, vertical landscape’. Hoping to become the centerpiece of the city, the Hengqin CRCC Plaza uses strategic positioning and form to both maximize economic output and create a strong community core, where generous open space serves the surrounding workspaces.

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 8

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The two tallest towers are found at the northeastern and southeastern end of the site, taking advantage of the site and surrounding context to create Grade-A office space. The two smaller towers sit in between these premium spaces, and the green loop lays at their top, acting as an occupiable green roof.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The sky bridge itself manages to achieve several functions, and solve some of the initial design issues Aedas faced. Connecting all areas of the scheme, it acts as a dynamic, green space for the promotion of cross-office communication, integrating the four buildings into one cohesive whole. Iconic in its shape and form, it also creates a distinct, positive identity for a scheme that will have a significant role in the city moving forward.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Containing retail spaces, outdoor terraces and leisure facilities, the ambitious 200,000+ square meter scheme hopes to be completed by 2022.

Aedas have extensive experience in the creations of mixed-use schemes similar to the Hengqin CRCC Plaza, and currently have a large architectural presence in China.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Director

    Andy Wen

  • Client

    China Railway Construction Corporation

  • Area

    200700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2022

News via; Aedas

Aedas
Office

