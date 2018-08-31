Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation

+ 24

Architects ATMOperation

Location 401 No.608-8, Zhongshan Road, Dalian, Liaoning, China

Architect in Charge Jing Li

Design Team Yiheng Feng, Peng Zhang, Guangda Xu

Client Belugadesign

Area 330.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The space, which belongs to Beluga design, provides a geographical advantage for servicing the sunasia ocean world Dalian. That is an extraordinary condition for theme park design firm.

“Facing the sea, Firing the passion for design” becomes the slogan of space’s spirit.

Conversation with the site

Located in twenty years old ocean world building, the main entrance is open toward the theme park directly, with a spacious platform. Due to the specific site condition, the relationship between the new and old is essential strategy of the interior project.

With the striking stance, an “orange metal screen”, which surrounding by blue façade of ocean park, becomes the iconic gate dialogue with the site. Considering the cycle of seasons of northern city, the changing shadow is cast on the ground through the mesh structure. As the dramatic start, the lightness screen indicates the variety of the interior space with orange language.

Looking back outside from the reception, the intention of spatial concept is represented by the contrast between blue and orange profoundly.

Maintain the original experience

All the characteristic items, which are bright sunshine, flexible height, great sea scenery, that proposal makes efforts to keep, are the original experience. Based on the original structure of the building, it is possible to expand an interlayer that covers several reception areas. The functional areas are profiled by the penetrated orange languages gradually, which set up the border of circulation.

As the perfect combination, the reception room, meeting room, reading room are linked by the orange border, that attains the unity of architectural function and aesthetics. Walking throughout the flexible reception areas, the matrix exhibition wall comes into our eyes that occupies the height of the space.

Details in accordance with materials

To consider the low budget, the main materials need to fabricate easily while focusing on temperature and tactility of materials. As the complementary hues, our proposal is to utilize the warm and bright orange to define the atmosphere of the office, while embracing by the blue sky, ocean, and buildings. Meanwhile the terrazzo floor as the background connects different materials. For the overall space strategy, based on the limited budget, we struggle to make restrained design, which achieves a clear and pure scenario of space.