  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. ATMOperation
  6. 2017
  7. Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation

Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation

presented by the MINI Clubman

Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation

  • 20:00 - 31 August, 2018
Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 24

  • Architects

    ATMOperation

  • Location

    401 No.608-8, Zhongshan Road, Dalian, Liaoning, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Jing Li

  • Design Team

    Yiheng Feng, Peng Zhang, Guangda Xu

  • Client

    Belugadesign

  • Area

    330.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The space, which belongs to Beluga design, provides a geographical advantage for servicing the sunasia ocean world Dalian. That is an extraordinary condition for theme park design firm.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

“Facing the sea, Firing the passion for design” becomes the slogan of space’s spirit.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Conversation with the site
Located in twenty years old ocean world building, the main entrance is open toward the theme park directly, with a spacious platform. Due to the specific site condition, the relationship between the new and old is essential strategy of the interior project.

Perspective section
Perspective section

With the striking stance, an “orange metal screen”, which surrounding by blue façade of ocean park, becomes the iconic gate dialogue with the site. Considering the cycle of seasons of northern city, the changing shadow is cast on the ground through the mesh structure. As the dramatic start, the lightness screen indicates the variety of the interior space with orange language.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Looking back outside from the reception, the intention of spatial concept is represented by the contrast between blue and orange profoundly.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Maintain the original experience
All the characteristic items, which are bright sunshine, flexible height, great sea scenery, that proposal makes efforts to keep, are the original experience. Based on the original structure of the building, it is possible to expand an interlayer that covers several reception areas. The functional areas are profiled by the penetrated orange languages gradually, which set up the border of circulation.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

 As the perfect combination, the reception room, meeting room, reading room are linked by the orange border, that attains the unity of architectural function and aesthetics. Walking throughout the flexible reception areas, the matrix exhibition wall comes into our eyes that occupies the height of the space.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Details in accordance with materials
To consider the low budget, the main materials need to fabricate easily while focusing on temperature and tactility of materials. As the complementary hues, our proposal is to utilize the warm and bright orange to define the atmosphere of the office, while embracing by the blue sky, ocean, and buildings. Meanwhile the terrazzo floor as the background connects different materials. For the overall space strategy, based on the limited budget, we struggle to make restrained design, which achieves a clear and pure scenario of space.

© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Cite: "Belugadesign Office / ATMOperation" 31 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900605/belugadesign-office-atmoperation/> ISSN 0719-8884

