World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. United States
  5. SHoP Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Barclays Center / SHoP Architects

Barclays Center / SHoP Architects

  • 15:00 - 24 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Barclays Center / SHoP Architects
Save this picture!
Barclays Center / SHoP Architects, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte + 14

  • Architects

    SHoP Architects

  • Location

    Brooklyn, NY, United States

  • Design Architect

    SHoP Architects PC

  • Design Builder

    Hunt Construction Group Inc.

  • Architect of Record

    Ellerbe Beckett/AECOM

  • Area

    675000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Bruce Damonte

      • Structural Engineer

        Thornton Tomasetti

      • MEP Engineer

        WSP Flack + Kurtz

      • Lighting Consultant

        Goldstick Lighting

      • Graphics/Signage

        Pentagram

      • Structural (Plaza)

        Stantec

      • Exterior Façade/Plaza

        Tillotson Design

      • A/V

        Parsons

      • Façade

        ASI Limited/SHoP Construction

      • LEED Consultant

        e4

      • Code Consultant

        FP&C Consultants, Inc.

      • ADA Consultant

        McGuire Associates, Inc.

      • Geotechnical

        Langan

      • Acoustical Engineer

        Acoustical Design Group

      • Vertical Transportation

        VDA / Lerch Bates

      • Microclimate Analysis

        RWDI

      • Foodservice

        Levy Restaurants / S20

      • Audio/Video

        WJHW

      • Façade Steel Monitoring

        Admetco/Dissimilar Metal Design

      • Services

        Urban Design, Architectural Services, Interior Design, Façade Fabrication & Coordination

      • Type of Project

        Sports and Entertainment Arena

      • Client/Owner/Developer

        Forest City Ratner Companies

      • LEED

        Silver
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      Text description provided by the architects. The Barclays Center is the home of the Brooklyn Nets and the site of more than 200 planned cultural and sporting events annually. It serves as the anchor of the Atlantic Yards development, which will function to relieve some of the pressure for new and affordable housing in the adjoining Brooklyn neighborhoods. The goals of the project were to create a venue that would be an economic and social catalyst for Brooklyn, while also blending into the neighborhood.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      The design of the Barclays Center achieves a striking balance between iconic form and performance. Integrated into one of the busiest urban intersections in the New York metro area, the building reflects its function and surroundings through form, material, and scale.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      One of the guiding principles of the arena’s design was to integrate its form with the surrounding neighborhood. The building relates at both a human and neighborhood scale, with a high level of transparency at sidewalk level reversing the inwardly focused experience typical with most arena architecture. This connection with the surrounding streetscape is further heightened by pushing the event level down one full story, creating a dramatic view into the arena bowl and scoreboard from the main entry plaza at Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      An added benefit of placing the main event space of the arena below grade is the reduction in the arena's overall height, ensuring that its scale relates comfortably to its surroundings. Views into the building and out to the sidewalk create a scaled intimacy between those inside and outside the arena, providing a true sense of connection between the building and its urban context.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      The building's sculptural façade is wrapped in alternating bands of weathered steel and glass. The interplay of these two textures and materials emphasizes the contrast of light and dark: the scaled intricacy of the curving metal latticework creates a rich and dynamically textured surface, while the glass bands introduce a sense of lightness, opening the building to the surrounding city. The weathered steel is unique in that its rich patina reflects changes in the weather and daylight, while the taut glass skin reflects the colors of the sky and surrounding cityscape.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      The lower band of steel lattice which wraps the building’s ground floor level around 6th Avenue and Dean Street rises up to create openings and views into the lobbies and main concourse. The grand civic gesture of this sculptural form is a 30-foot high steel canopy, reaching 85 feet over the main entrance plaza at the intersection of Flatbush and Atlantic Avenues. Viewed from under the transit canopy, this oculus anchors the central area of the plaza, creating a heightened sense of arrival and a truly urban gathering space. A unique feature of the arena's canopy is a large opening or oculus inscribed in its thickened metal surface. This oculus, the size of a basketball court, frames a dramatic view of the sky; and inscribed within the depth of its interior skin is a 360-degree panel of LED signage.

      Save this picture!
      Section diagram
      Section diagram

      The interplay between light and dark continues inside the building, where material and lighting choices create a dramatic black-box theater-like environment in the public concourse and in the bowl itself. Highly reflective concrete floors and angular lighting are reminiscent of the Brooklyn streets at night, further dissolving the boundary between the building and its neighborhood, and reinforcing the arena’s connection with its surroundings.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      Upon entering the Main Lobby from underneath the plaza canopy one is greeted with a dramatic view into the bowl. Framing this spectacular view is the players’ practice court, which one can look down into from main lobby level. Diagonally across the Main Lobby, veiled in a fine silver colored metal screen, is the club restaurant. A LED signage board wraps a bridge connecting the North Suite Level with the club restaurant. A series of 5' long glass enclosed opoline light tubes are suspended overhead, their reflective glow captured in the polished terrazzo floor below.

      Save this picture!
      Scale-up
      Scale-up

      The Main Concourse is glazed along the sidewalk level to ensure optimum accessibility and visibility to the public areas of the main concourse. Like the Main Lobby, it connects the urban streetscape with the energy of the event space. The arena's weathered steel latticework is carried inside to form a series of undulating light ribs wrapping beneath the darkened ceiling of the main level. The facade aesthetic is drawn in further to also form the backdrop for wayfinding and framing of the storefront-like concessions wrapping the bowl.

      Save this picture!
      © Bruce Damonte
      © Bruce Damonte

      One level above the Main Concourse, the North & South Clubs create a more settled experience—a marked contrast in color and material from the more public areas of the arena. Here the ceilings are covered in stepped pattern of white fabric tile taking its cue from the dynamic pattern of the exterior steel skin. A field of glowing tear drop-shaped glass lights are suspended over the lounges over a geometric carpet of cool grey-blue color. This same material palette is carried into the individual suites lining the bowl, where they become deeper and richer in color.

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      SHoP Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Glass Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture United States
      Cite: "Barclays Center / SHoP Architects" 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900593/barclays-center-shop-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »