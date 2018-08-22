World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. A Tribute to the Color of Contemporary Mexican Architecture

A Tribute to the Color of Contemporary Mexican Architecture

Save this picture!
A Tribute to the Color of Contemporary Mexican Architecture, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© BGP © Javier Callejas © Paco Pérez Arriaga © Leo Espinosa + 20

Color, inherited from indigenous cultures of Mexico, are a defining characteristic of Mexican architecture. Vibrant colors have been used by architects and artists such as Luis Barragán, Ricardo Legorreta, Mathias Goeritz, Juan O'Gorman, and Mario Pani.

Color in Mexican architecture has reinforced the identity of different regions and areas within the country. For example, it is almost impossible to think of San Miguel de Allende or Guanajuato without the facade colors that weave the landscape.

Could you imagine Luis Barragán's Casa Gilardi shaped in grayish tones? The choice of color in architecture requires a great sensitivity and knowledge of the light and vibrations it emits when encountering different tonalities. Also, the psychological effects that occur in spaces with vibrant colors.

We, like you, are fans of color in architecture. Below, a selection of works that reflect the heritage of modern Mexican architecture. 

MTY House / BGP Arquitectura

Save this picture!
© BGP
© BGP

Refugio para Mujeres Víctimas de Violencia / Arq. Omar González Pérez y Arq. Hugo González Pérez

Save this picture!
Refugio para Mujeres Víctimas de Violencia / Arq. Omar González Pérez y Arq. Hugo González Pérez. Image
Refugio para Mujeres Víctimas de Violencia / Arq. Omar González Pérez y Arq. Hugo González Pérez. Image

Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB

Save this picture!
© Tres a Uno Estudio
© Tres a Uno Estudio

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

EPR House / Luis Aldrete

Save this picture!
© Paco Pérez Arriaga
© Paco Pérez Arriaga

MCI DF / P+0 Architecture

Save this picture!
© FCH Fotografía
© FCH Fotografía

Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Tosepankali Hostel / Proyecto Cafeína

Save this picture!
© Patrick López
© Patrick López

Domus Aurea / Alberto Campo Baeza + GLR Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

El Palmar / David Cervera

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Pórtico Palmeto Building / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Taleny School / Aro Estudio

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

NOON afterschool / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
© Leo Espinosa
© Leo Espinosa

Casa Tres Patios / Boyancé Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Casa Roja / Hernández Silva Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Carlos Díaz Corona
© Carlos Díaz Corona

House TEC 205 / Moneo Brock Studio

Save this picture!
© Documentación Arquitectónica
© Documentación Arquitectónica

View the complete gallery

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

News Articles
