A Tribute to the Color of Contemporary Mexican Architecture

Color, inherited from indigenous cultures of Mexico, are a defining characteristic of Mexican architecture. Vibrant colors have been used by architects and artists such as Luis Barragán, Ricardo Legorreta, Mathias Goeritz, Juan O'Gorman, and Mario Pani.

Color in Mexican architecture has reinforced the identity of different regions and areas within the country. For example, it is almost impossible to think of San Miguel de Allende or Guanajuato without the facade colors that weave the landscape.

Could you imagine Luis Barragán's Casa Gilardi shaped in grayish tones? The choice of color in architecture requires a great sensitivity and knowledge of the light and vibrations it emits when encountering different tonalities. Also, the psychological effects that occur in spaces with vibrant colors.

We, like you, are fans of color in architecture. Below, a selection of works that reflect the heritage of modern Mexican architecture.