Students Construct 7 Innovative Tiny Cabins at Hello Wood's 2018 Project Village

The ninth Hello Wood International Summer University and Festival has taken place at Hello Wood’s campus in the Hungarian countryside. As part of the week-long Cabin Fever program, students from 65 universities around the world were given the opportunity to build seven contemporary timber cabins in a nomadic, lush countryside, mentored by international architects.

As a result of the week-long effort, the rural area was transformed into a cutting-edge working village featuring cabins on wheels, cabins on stilts, and multi-story homes. The festival is dedicated to the Tiny House Movement, which “makes cabins which give urban dwellers the chance to get away from it all for a while.”

Central to the Hello Wood mission is for students to “gain practical experience to supplement the abstract, overwhelmingly theoretical classes they have at the university.” At the 2018 camp, students gained first-hand knowledge of 2D design drawing, tin roofing, insulation, materials, and teamwork.

Below, we have rounded up the seven cabins created as part of the 2018 Hello Wood festival, complete with images and a short project description. More information can be found on the official website here. Our further coverage of the festival, which also includes articles on the results of previous years, is available here.

Grand Cabin Club / Hello Wood

Save this picture! Grand Cabin Club. Image © Tamas Bujnovszky

The A-shaped Grand Cabin Club seeks to evoke images of “cozy evenings playing board games with friends” with a form familiar to Czech-style mountain lodges. The cabin is built of pre-fabricated wooden panels complete with huge glass windows, complete with two bedrooms, and a large common space capable of hosting a party of 20 people, or 8 overnight guests.

Team leaders: Dávid Ráday, András Huszár, Nóra Fekete, Ádám Bajtai

Team: Martin Varvas, Ogulcan Aksoy, Simona Rusnačková, Lucia Pum, Milan Voorhorst, Maria Gracia Latorre, Matteo Rossetti, Filip Cerha, Miriam Rieke, Nolwen Major Francès, Csaba Rittling

Ziggurat Delivery / ZarCola

The ZarCola scheme is formed of two separate, portable container-sized units, combining to create a multi-story cabin. The timber cabin is lined with Airium, a mineral thermal insulation material reminiscent of foam concrete. The glazed ground floor contains an array of amenities such as a kitchen and living area, encouraging interaction with the outdoors. Upstairs, supported by wooden beams, two bedrooms offer a contrasting, closed-off, private space.

Team leaders: Edoardo Giancola, Federico Zarattini

Team: Martin Kral, Amy Hickery, Jagoda Borkowska, Barış Doğa Çam, Kartikai Majithia, Šárka Malošíková, Nikolaj Srdić Kranjc, Asli Candan, Linda Sze-To, Karoline Marken Smenes, Eda Ünal, Didem Güneş Yilmaz, Zoltán Sóvári

Project Hello Wool (woolhouse) / AU Workshop + Marton Low

Save this picture! Project Hello Wool. Image © Tamas Bujnovszky

The Woolhouse is a single-person cabin clad and insulated with wool. Reminiscent of a psychotherapist’s room, the cabin encourages occupants to ask and answer questions of themselves, whether in silence or vocally. The two layers of wool provide excellent insulation, protecting against the cold, while a tin roof allows for warm air to rise and exit the cabin in a stack-ventilated effect.

Team leaders: Lukács Szederkényi, Dénes Emil Ghyczy, Marton Low

Team: Dóra Riederauer, Márk Winkler, Alžběta Brůhová, Harriet Dyke, Lenneke Slangen, Tina Peirlinck

Project vertical cabin / H3T architekti

Save this picture! Project vertical cabin. Image © Tamas Bujnovszky

Project vertical cabin features wheels fitted to one side of the structure, making it highly portable. Rather than being fitted to the base of the cabin, the wheels are in fact fitted to the longest vertical side, meaning the cabin is transported in a horizontal position. The structure has been made of re-used materials, with builders working with scrap material left behind by teams from previous years.

Team leaders: Karel Harazim, Tomáš Madro, Marek Barjak

Team: Michaela Vatraľová, Lauren Fashokun, Danny Martin, Chloe Jakharia, Carl Harris, Karolina Lazar, Josef Vild, Maria Walker, Katie Hay, Lesley Cheung, Moldovan Bianca-Claudia, Sabrah Islam

Project Treehouse, by frundgallina

The 12.5-meter-high Treehouse adopts a minimalist, inward-leaning triangular form, defined by an attention to detail. The wood-paneled scheme is envisaged as a lighthouse for lost travelers, with a rooftop light signaling that they are welcome to visit. The ground floor is an open plan, with the upper sections closed off to offer solitude, warmth, and relaxation in three hammock-style sleeping spaces.

Team leaders: Pascal Deschenaux, Aziz Temel, Francesco Borghini

Team: Maria Victoria Gracia, Miranda Rigby, Kam Lai Man, Nguyen Hoang Minh, Jack Bowen, Igor Nesterov, Katarina Martonakova, Hugh Gibbs, Evgeny Makarenko, Nanu Youttananukorn, Anna Varga-Kardos, Karolina Krzyzanowska, Alice Kim, Laia Bramona Collet, Fruzsina Karig

Cabin modules / iR arquitectura

The Cabin modules scheme is composed of separate portable elements, each designed for a different purpose, such as a kitchen, bedroom, communal area, or storage. The scheme is powered by solar energy for cooking, while a Trombe wall absorbs and stores heat from the sunlight and feeds it via air vents to the living area. The communal area is covered by a transparent polycarbonate roof, under which plants can be grown.

Team leaders: Fermin Indavere, Tommaso Polli

Team: Leo Hollmann, Magdi Khalil, Bartek Grzesznik, Yuliia Zalomaikina, Motong Yang, Katie van Dorssen, Henry Brook, Spanelli Efterpi Konstantina, Adrienn Sasvári, Mirna Grubisic, Christian Swallow, Polina Bouli, Emanuel Sanchez Pinela, Máté Nagy

I am a monument / Josep Garriga + OfficeShophouse

Save this picture! I am a monument. Image © Tamas Bujnovszky

Building on a previous abandoned Hello Wood scheme, this cabin on stilts appears to hover in the landscape, extending upwards so the ground floor has as little impact on the land as possible. The ground floor is open, encouraging interaction with nature, while the upper floors are private and protected. The scheme was developed along the principle that a building is never finished, but is transformed and renovated over time. Hence, the name ‘I am a monument’ was chosen to honor the previous builders’ efforts. This year, a roof and an upper floor with side walls have been built on to the existing stilts.

Team leaders: Josep Garriga, Patxi Martin, Natalia Vera Vigaray

Team: Aloutsanidis Vasilis, Lance Macadangdang, Rogier Tamminga, Hena Wang, Darya Moatazed-Keivani, Berta Ballestin, Lara Gonzalez, Pyeori JUng, Charlotte Cocking, Zhao Zhou, Fábián Villányi, Ruairidh Murdock, Gabrielle Sanchez

The 2019 edition will mark the 10th anniversary of the Hello Wood program. Hence, the festival will embrace the theme of “celebrations and holidays.”

