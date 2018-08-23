World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. United States
  5. FreelandBuck
  6. 2018
  7. MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck

MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck

  • 11:00 - 23 August, 2018
MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck
MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck, © Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI

  • Architects

    FreelandBuck

  • Location

    Los Angeles, CA, United States

  • Lead Architects

    David Freeland and Brennan Buck

  • Design Team

    Alex Kim, Taka Tachibe, Michael Raymundo, Vivian Pham

  • Area

    240.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Structural Engineering

    Kwesi Asamoah

  • Fabrication and installation coordination

    3SThree Designed in collaboration with MINI LIVING

  • Area

    160.0 ft2 mini living / 80.0 ft2 FreelandBuck
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI

Text description provided by the architects. FreelandBuck was commissioned to design a new site-specific installation in cooperation with MINI LIVING at the 2018 Los Angeles Design Festival. This was the third stop of the MINI LIVING Urban Cabin tour the car brand first launched in 2017, and will be the first of MINI’s commissioned installations to house overnight guests. The Urban Cabin is a continuous installation project, a small living unit that travels to various locations across the world, adapted for each city by local architects. Each variation is designed with limited space and inspired by local surroundings, demonstrating creative approaches to the challenge of saving space while creating unique identities.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
Plan
Plan
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI

The Urban Cabin in Los Angeles is formed by two predesigned outer residential sections designed by MINI LIVING that flank a central ‘experience’ space designed by FreelandBuck. Though the microcabin as a residential type typically focuses on efficiency within a small space, the MINI LIVING Urban Cabin in Los Angeles provides a public space to enhance collective experience, rather than focusing on just the domestic needs of one occupant. FreelandBuck focused on extending the perceptual boundaries and the contemplative life of a living space through spatial effects and experimental material assemblies.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
Urban Cabin Unfolded Elevation 02
Urban Cabin Unfolded Elevation 02
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI

 Two nested boxes constructed with aluminum framing are wrapped in translucent polycarbonate printed with the image of a third box that appears to be projected through the structure.The three-dimensional graphic surfaces vary between graphic alignment and kaleidoscopic effects as one moves around and through them. The indoor/outdoor quality created by the translucent skin is accentuated by a hanging garden which forms another cubic volume suspended from the enclosure.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI
© Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy MINI

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FreelandBuck
Office

Cite: "MINI Living Urban Cabin / FreelandBuck" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900568/mini-living-urban-cabin-freelandbuck/> ISSN 0719-8884

