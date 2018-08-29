Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten

+ 34

Structural Design ZRS Ingenieure / IBRF GmbH

Climate Design IB Hausladen

ELT Planning ISB Schneider / Bauer GmbH

Timber Construction Züblin Timber

Client Flexim GmbH More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Flexim GmbH is an internationally leading company in the development and production of ultrasound measuring devices. The concept for their new headquarters building in Berlin-Marzahn was based on six courtyard buildings that could be constructed in stages to accommodate the firm’s gradual expansion over a number of years, the first two volumes of which were completed in 2016. The concept aims to most efficiently accommodate the complex production and logistic processes that take place in the building while offering flexible spaces and a generous number of shared and communicative areas.

The building is constructed in an innovative timber-concrete structural system. Thus the below ground level is in reinforced concrete and the upper floors have concrete cores, central columns and primary beams spanned by a timber-concrete hybrid floor system. Apart from the core, the entire light-weight 4th floor is built completely in timber. Furthermore, the vapour permeable and climate-active building shell is a complete timber construction. These material properties are complemented by an appropriate amount of glass as well as shading and night-time ventilation elements to provide an optimal level of user comfort throughout the year and a low primary energy requirement. Through the additional provision of regenerative energy sources (heat reclamation from underground sewage pipes, solar collectors and PV panels), the building is 30% below the strict German EnEv standard.