World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. ZRS Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten

Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten

  • 03:00 - 29 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten
Save this picture!
Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten, © ZRS Architekten
© ZRS Architekten

© ZRS Architekten © ZRS Architekten © ZRS Architekten © ZRS Architekten + 34

  • Structural Design

    ZRS Ingenieure / IBRF GmbH

  • Climate Design

    IB Hausladen

  • ELT Planning

    ISB Schneider / Bauer GmbH

  • Timber Construction

    Züblin Timber

  • Client

    Flexim GmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© ZRS Architekten
© ZRS Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. Flexim GmbH is an internationally leading company in the development and production of ultrasound measuring devices. The concept for their new headquarters building in Berlin-Marzahn was based on six courtyard buildings that could be constructed in stages to accommodate the firm’s gradual expansion over a number of years, the first two volumes of which were completed in 2016. The concept aims to most efficiently accommodate the complex production and logistic processes that take place in the building while offering flexible spaces and a generous number of shared and communicative areas.

Save this picture!
© ZRS Architekten
© ZRS Architekten
Save this picture!
© ZRS Architekten
© ZRS Architekten

The building is constructed in an innovative timber-concrete structural system. Thus the below ground level is in reinforced concrete and the upper floors have concrete cores, central columns and primary beams spanned by a timber-concrete hybrid floor system. Apart from the core, the entire light-weight 4th floor is built completely in timber. Furthermore, the vapour permeable and climate-active building shell is a complete timber construction. These material properties are complemented by an appropriate amount of glass as well as shading and night-time ventilation elements to provide an optimal level of user comfort throughout the year and a low primary energy requirement. Through the additional provision of regenerative energy sources (heat reclamation from underground sewage pipes, solar collectors and PV panels), the building is 30% below the strict German EnEv standard.

Save this picture!
© ZRS Architekten
© ZRS Architekten

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZRS Architekten
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Offices Office buildings Germany
Cite: "Flexim Headquarters / ZRS Architekten" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900566/flexim-headquarters-zrs-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »