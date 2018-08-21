World
  Studio Gang Reveals Twisting High-Rise MIRA Tower for San Francisco

Studio Gang Reveals Twisting High-Rise MIRA Tower for San Francisco

Studio Gang Reveals Twisting High-Rise MIRA Tower for San Francisco
Studio Gang Reveals Twisting High-Rise MIRA Tower for San Francisco , © Studio Gang and Binyan
© Studio Gang and Binyan

Studio Gang has released images of their proposed high-rise MIRA residential scheme in the heart of San Francisco. Currently under construction, the 400-foot-tall tower will contain almost 400 residential units when completed, 40% of which will be below market rate.

The scheme's design is centered on the evolution of the bay window element, a feature common to San Francisco’s early houses. The bay window is reimagined in a high-rise context, twisting across the full height of the tower to offer views across the city.

© Studio Gang
© Studio Gang

The dynamic twisting form of the MIRA tower is created thanks to a sophisticated curtain wall facade system, which allows the bays to be attached to a repeatable structural slab from inside the building, hence reducing energy consumption and neighborhood disruption during construction. Although the façade is 55% opaque, the bay-inspired design means every unit has an outlook of almost 180 degrees.

© Studio Gang and Binyan
© Studio Gang and Binyan

Reinterpreting the classic bay windows of San Francisco, our design amplifies the dynamic quality of the neighborhood. Spiraling all the way up this 400-foot tower, bay windows create unique spaces in every residence that offer fresh air, expansive views, and changing qualities of light throughout the day.
- Jeanne Gang, Founding Principal, Studio Gang.

© Studio Gang
© Studio Gang

Environmental performance has been central to the design, with integrated features such as a state-of-the-art greywater harvesting system, green roofs, and high-efficiency fixtures. Combined with the high-performance façade and VRF cooling system, the scheme is on target for a LEED Gold certification.

© Studio Gang and Binyan
© Studio Gang and Binyan

Although primarily designed to address the need for dense housing in San Francisco, the scheme also meets the ground at a ”pleasant human scale” with retail space and pedestrian amenities fronting Folsom and Main Streets.

© Studio Gang and Binyan
© Studio Gang and Binyan

News of the scheme follows on from Studio Gang’s unveiling of its first Los Angeles project in April, a 26-story mixed-use tower featuring 300 apartments and a hotel.

News via: Studio Gang

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio Gang Reveals Twisting High-Rise MIRA Tower for San Francisco " 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900561/studio-gang-reveals-twisting-high-rise-mira-tower-for-san-francisco/> ISSN 0719-8884

