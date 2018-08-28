World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Ukraine
  5. 33bY Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Black is Back / 33bY Architecture

Black is Back / 33bY Architecture

  • 03:00 - 28 August, 2018
Save this project
Black is Back / 33bY Architecture
Black is Back / 33bY Architecture, © Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

© Oleg Stelmah © Oleg Stelmah © Oleg Stelmah © Oleg Stelmah + 17

  • Architects

    33bY Architecture

  • Location

    Kyiv, Ukraine

  • Lead Architects

    Ivan Yunakov, Olga Korniienko, Natali Raga, Yaroslav Katrich

  • Area

    97.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment in a modern style with industrial details for a young businessman
The main decision was to make a studio apartment with one bedroom and two bathrooms. We have separated the space by using the glass partition, to line up the boundaries between premises, but at the same time to achieve open and floating space. Glass structure is made by using the technology of “smart glass” system, it can become matte to achieve more intimacy of the room.

© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

The interior is made by using a dark color palette and variety of materials, with different structures, surfaces such as brick, natural African black stone, onyx, leather, copper, wood etc. Entering the apartment the first thing that we notice is the wall made of black structural stone from the one side and plane glance black surface with gold décor elements on it from the other. The living room is combined with a kitchen, a dining area, and a working space. In order to balance the dark tones, a large bright "spot" was added, a panel of white onyx with backlights framed by copper edging. The panel works at night and creates a cozy atmosphere-it is the focal point of our interior, it is viewed from all the main premises of the apartment.

© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

Unusual solutions for the bedroom was the organization of a freestanding bathtub. Its located there due to the desire of the customer, the main point is to have the opportunity, while taking a bath to enjoy the city views from the panoramic windows. If you want to create a feeling of intimacy of this space, the only thing you need is just to press the button and the partition that separates the space becomes absolutely matte, nothing is visible through it.

One of the main challenges was to create the full wardrobe area in a small space. We decided to make it movable. So we have the cool wardrobe that moves from one click of a button and opens other that stands near the wall. Bathroom made in the overall style of the apartment. Dark colors are combined with light. A lot of copper details is used, even water taps. Black sanitary ware and of course the main color spot is blue shelving for towels with built-in led lights. The guest bathroom is solved completely in black color, to visually extend the space.

© Oleg Stelmah
© Oleg Stelmah

Save this project
About this office
33bY Architecture
Cite: "Black is Back / 33bY Architecture" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900544/black-is-back-33by-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

