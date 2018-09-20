World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Switzerland
  5. ADP Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Apartment Building Tödistrasse Zürich / ADP Architects

Apartment Building Tödistrasse Zürich / ADP Architects

  • 05:00 - 20 September, 2018
Apartment Building Tödistrasse Zürich / ADP Architects
© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

© Jürg Zimmermann © Jürg Zimmermann © Jürg Zimmermann © Jürg Zimmermann + 25

  • Architects

    ADP Architects

  • Location

    Tödistrasse 23, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland

  • Lead Architects

    Patrick Frauendorf, Werner Meier

  • Team Architects

    A. Richter, V. Ryf, S. Kuhn

  • Area

    1795.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jürg Zimmermann

  • Builder

    Swiss RE Investments AG

  • General Constructor

    Gross Generalunternehmung GU ZH

  • Construction Management

    ReBo Partner AG

  • Civil Engineer

    Meichtry&Widmer

  • Building Services Engineer

    Grünberg+Partner AG

  • Sanitary Engineer

    Gerber+Partner GmbH

  • Electrical Engineer

    Artho Elektroplanung

  • Building Physics

    Mäder Bauphysik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Apartment Building Tödistrasse Zürich / ADP Architects, © Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

Text description provided by the architects. The existing old house was demolished. In its place was built a new building with 16 apartments. The detached apartment building in an urban center position has a mezzanine floor, four regular stories, and one attic story. The mezzanine floor gives the entrance of the house an additional height, which gives the house a certain exclusivity. Three flats per floor are organized around the central staircase. 

© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

The apartments are each oriented on two sides and receive a retracted loggia at the corner of the building. The floor plans of the apartments allow different arrangements of the kitchens to cover various buyer wishes. Each apartment receives a bathroom with natural light on the facade, as well as a second bathroom in the area of the entrance. One room per apartment receives direct access from the master bedroom to the bathroom.

© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

The building created in massive construction is based formally with its perforated facade of the existing building structure. The standing windows have a deep balustrade with outside railing. The regular arrangement of the windows is accompanied by horizontal bands, which represent a quarter typical design feature.

© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

The conventional compact insulation is finished with a washing plaster. The window reveals were formed with metal frames. The simply kept façade receives a noble grade corresponding to the price segment, which sets it apart from the standard. The houses are built according to the MINERGIE® standard and certified with the MINERGIE® label. The building has a ventilation system with heat recovery. The central ventilation unit is located in the technical center under the roof.

© Jürg Zimmermann
© Jürg Zimmermann

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cite: "Apartment Building Tödistrasse Zürich / ADP Architects" 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900543/apartment-building-todistrasse-zurich-adp-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

