  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Narmal Design
  6. 2018
  RUMORS / Narmal Design

RUMORS / Narmal Design

  • 21:00 - 28 August, 2018
RUMORS / Narmal Design
The freehand roof. Image © Dongrui Xie
  • Interiors Designers

    Narmal Design

  • Location

    No.1 Lane255 DongYu Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Jie Gao, Yujin Li, Keyang Zou, Jing Guo

  • Photographs

    Dongrui Xie

  • Area

    95.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
RUMORS new bund store. Image © Dongrui Xie
Text description provided by the architects. Based on “Problem solving” concept, Narmal Design help our client discover the “niceness” that they already possessed, and present it in a “Narmal”way.

RUMORS new bund store. Image © Dongrui Xie
In our long-term cooperation with RUMORS, we have carried out the overall brand planning of RUMORS from visual system to product packaging and spatial image.

The freehand roof. Image © Dongrui Xie
The name of RUMORS generated from the owner Mr. Nakayama’s mentor - Mr.Ono (his shop name is Kawa rumor, "friends and family" in Indonesian). Roasting is the soul of RUMORS. They use their unique roast method, and the roasting time is doubled comparing to other companies.Therefore, we doubled the initial letter “R” (RUMORS AND ROAST) to make a new version RUMORS logo, which also represents the Japanese emblem of RUMOR family, in order to correspond the profound meaning of the brand.

Plan
In the process of designing this RUMORS NEW BUND STORE, the concept of RUMORS(“friends home" ) has been strengthened. We created a typical Japanese courtyard space through a freehand roof and a short fence around it.

Old friend home. Image © Dongrui Xie
The eaves. Image © Dongrui Xie
Meanwhile, the image of RUMORS’s first shop in Shanghai (Hunan Road store) was implanted at the rear part of the café and expressed "the spirit of the professional" of RUMORS by differentiating the wood colors and materials in interior space.

Old friend home. Image © Dongrui Xie
Product design is focus on expressing the essence of the brand while meeting pragmatic needs. We use the silhouette of Mr. Nakayama in the roasting process as a visual theme, since Mr. Nakayama is the founder, and also the exemplary of  RUMORS’s core value. This pattern is used in the design of the coffee bag and the gift box. Narmal design，transmit the niceness on.

Outdoor. Image © Dongrui Xie
Cite: "RUMORS / Narmal Design" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900524/rumors-narmal-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

