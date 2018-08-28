RUMORS / Narmal Design

Save this picture! The freehand roof. Image © Dongrui Xie

Interiors Designers Narmal Design

Location No.1 Lane255 DongYu Road, Pudong District, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Jie Gao, Yujin Li, Keyang Zou, Jing Guo

Photographs Dongrui Xie

Area 95.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Save this picture! RUMORS new bund store. Image © Dongrui Xie

Text description provided by the architects. Based on “Problem solving” concept, Narmal Design help our client discover the “niceness” that they already possessed, and present it in a “Narmal”way.

Save this picture! RUMORS new bund store. Image © Dongrui Xie

In our long-term cooperation with RUMORS, we have carried out the overall brand planning of RUMORS from visual system to product packaging and spatial image.

Save this picture! The freehand roof. Image © Dongrui Xie

The name of RUMORS generated from the owner Mr. Nakayama’s mentor - Mr.Ono (his shop name is Kawa rumor, "friends and family" in Indonesian). Roasting is the soul of RUMORS. They use their unique roast method, and the roasting time is doubled comparing to other companies.Therefore, we doubled the initial letter “R” (RUMORS AND ROAST) to make a new version RUMORS logo, which also represents the Japanese emblem of RUMOR family, in order to correspond the profound meaning of the brand.

In the process of designing this RUMORS NEW BUND STORE, the concept of RUMORS(“friends home" ) has been strengthened. We created a typical Japanese courtyard space through a freehand roof and a short fence around it.

Save this picture! Old friend home. Image © Dongrui Xie

Meanwhile, the image of RUMORS’s first shop in Shanghai (Hunan Road store) was implanted at the rear part of the café and expressed "the spirit of the professional" of RUMORS by differentiating the wood colors and materials in interior space.

Save this picture! Old friend home. Image © Dongrui Xie

Product design is focus on expressing the essence of the brand while meeting pragmatic needs. We use the silhouette of Mr. Nakayama in the roasting process as a visual theme, since Mr. Nakayama is the founder, and also the exemplary of RUMORS’s core value. This pattern is used in the design of the coffee bag and the gift box. Narmal design，transmit the niceness on.