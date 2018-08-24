Soriano House / Beyt Architects

+ 21

Local architect/Technical Architect Bac Estudio de Arquitectura

Building Engineer Enrique Alario

Contractor Nideker Houses More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Beyt Architects developed the concept design of this Mediterranean house, and teamed up with BAC Estudio de Arquitectura for the stages of technical design and to follow the works on site.

The house has two main design driving ideas: Firstly, a clean and efficient layout due to its long and narrow plot size; and secondly the use of patios and louvers to create an interplay of light and privacy throughout the house.

Volumetrically, the house is designed around a straightforward sloping 35 meter long facade only broken by a strong element of bare concrete at its ground floor. The contrast between the pure white volume and the concrete inlayed with wood textures, is accentuated with the dialogue of an identical expression of vertical louvers in both volumes.

Three main patios connect the different floors: a small one at the entrance in the intersection of both volumes, a second one connecting also with the underground, guides the stairs through the vertical circulation, and the final one opens the dining room to the backyard.

The living room opens widely to the garden with a 4 meter long glass sliding door, and the kitchen replicates the concept with an open corner that brings the landscape and the olive tree inside the house as well as project the cooking area into the outside.

A bespoke bookcase frames the main staircase into the double height space opening into the main living area and the rest of the interiors have been left pure and neutral, letting the materials and design speak by themselves.