  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Beyt Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Soriano House / Beyt Architects

Soriano House / Beyt Architects

  • 05:00 - 24 August, 2018
Soriano House / Beyt Architects
© Adrián Mora Maroto
© Adrián Mora Maroto

© Adrián Mora Maroto © Adrián Mora Maroto © Adrián Mora Maroto © Adrián Mora Maroto + 21

      • Local architect/Technical Architect

        Bac Estudio de Arquitectura

      • Building Engineer

        Enrique Alario

      • Contractor

        Nideker Houses
      Soriano House / Beyt Architects, © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      Text description provided by the architects. Beyt Architects developed the concept design of this Mediterranean house, and teamed up with BAC Estudio de Arquitectura for the stages of technical design and to follow the works on site.

      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      The house has two main design driving ideas: Firstly, a clean and efficient layout due to its long and narrow plot size; and secondly the use of patios and louvers to create an interplay of light and privacy throughout the house.

      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      Plans
      Plans
      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      Volumetrically, the house is designed around a straightforward sloping 35 meter long facade only broken by a strong element of bare concrete at its ground floor. The contrast between the pure white volume and the concrete inlayed with wood textures,  is accentuated with the dialogue of an identical expression of vertical louvers in both volumes.

      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      Three main patios connect the different floors: a small one at the entrance in the intersection of both volumes, a second one connecting also with the underground, guides the stairs through the vertical circulation, and the final one opens the dining room to the backyard.

      Section + Elevatioins
      Section + Elevatioins

      The living room opens widely to the garden with a 4 meter long glass sliding door, and the kitchen replicates the concept with an open corner that brings the landscape and the olive tree inside the house as well as project the cooking area into the outside.

      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      A bespoke bookcase frames the main staircase into the double height space opening into the main living area and the rest of the interiors have been left pure and neutral, letting the materials and design speak by themselves.

      © Adrián Mora Maroto
      © Adrián Mora Maroto

      About this office
      Beyt Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Glass Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
      Cite: "Soriano House / Beyt Architects" [Soriano House / Beyt Architects] 24 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900519/soriano-house-beyt-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

