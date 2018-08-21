Florian Marquet Proposes Modular Living Spaces with Full Autonomous Mobility

Save this picture! the org. Image Courtesy of Florian Marquet

Florian Marquet, an architect based in Shanghai, recently released a proposal to rethink urban life through autonomous mobile living spaces. Dubbed 'the org’, his project aims to reconsider the housing market's status quo and provide a more balanced model for urban living across ages. The modular system would respond to user needs with a range of programs, from green farming and kitchen units to flexible work areas and sleeping quarters. Made for easy fabrication, the units could be ordered instantly via an app.

Taking advantage of standardization, the org aims to be easily assembled and customized. Occupants would order the system after personalizing units to their individual needs. The community living spaces would be equipped with full autonomous mobility and personalized for flexibility and comfort. Moving freely, the modular units would give urban residents "the opportunity to live dynamically in a city." Each individual pod would serve as a sharing system connecting occupants to the urban fabric.

Marquet envisions the systems being assembled in automated manufacturing facilities that double as center of culture and education. Shared and recyclable, the project would contain energy-efficient pods that are self sustaining. Aiming to make the user experience a sustainable loop, the org comes in different sizes depending on user needs. Marquet's vision is designed to replace homes for future generations, thus allowing new concepts on residential life to emerge.