World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. FESCH Beijing
  6. 2016
  7. Renovation in Zayuan / FESCH Beijing

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Renovation in Zayuan / FESCH Beijing

  • 19:00 - 22 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Renovation in Zayuan / FESCH Beijing
Save this picture!
Renovation in Zayuan / FESCH Beijing, © Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song

© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song © Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song © Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song © Daisuke Matsumoto + 13

Save this picture!
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a courtyard (siheyuan) of hutong in Beijing, this is a rental housing renovation plan designed for a couple and two cats. Known as zayuan, the previous courtyard was subdivided in order to accommodate several different families. Modifications and extensions to the original buildings gradually occupied the once public space, leaving only a passage now. Entering from the northwest corner of the zayuan, one finds the project at the southeast corner after passing through that narrow passage (Figure 1).

Save this picture!
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song

In an only 19m2 space, the architect has dealt with the common problems of zayuan, such as ensuring ventilation and lighting, reducing the uneasiness the cramped environment engendered.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The architect kept the original roof and removed the rest. The north and south walls were opened respectively to ensure ventilation and lighting. Half of a box-shape space and a layer of floor were embedded to extend the living space.

Save this picture!
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song

As the plan shows, the 2nd floor performs the private functions, which uses the raised height to guarantee privacy; the 1st floor performs the rather public functions, maximizing the openness of the exterior wall. An unobstructed space was created from the courtyard passage, running through the first floor of the interior space and extending to the southern yard. By coexisting visually, the aisle in the first floor and the passage of the zayuan successfully avoid the binary conception of indoor vs. outdoor, effectively reduced the uneasiness that zayuan usually causes.

Save this picture!
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song
© Misae Hiromatsu, Beijing Ruijing Photo: Yuming Song

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FESCH Beijing
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Renovation in Zayuan / FESCH Beijing" 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900492/renovation-in-zayuan-fesch-beijing/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »