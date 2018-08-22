World
  7. GZ1 House / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto

GZ1 House / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto

  • 11:00 - 22 August, 2018
GZ1 House / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto
GZ1 House / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto, © Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

Text description provided by the architects. The GZ1 house has 65 square meters and is located over the Lonconaos Lake Peninsula, about fifteen kilometers from the town of Futaleufu, in the “Region de Los Lagos” (Region of Lakes), in the Chilean Patagonia. Given the weather conditions in this area, in addition to the height where the house is placed, it frames the main view of the lake and everything else is left behind. 

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

The living room and the master bedroom connect to a terrace above the lake, a glass made wall provides an absolute free view. The utility room and other service rooms are in the back of the house, which reduces its space, giving its plant an A shape. 

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

A backyard with an acrylic roof serves as the access to the house. It’s closed through a metal door which works in two ways, the first one is to protect the house in periods of storms, and the second one is to give privacy to the bathroom since this one has an open window that looks right to the lake. 

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
Elevations
Elevations
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

The sloping roofs rise to create a loft, which is accessed through a retractable staircase that frees space in the small dwelling, without disturbing it. Finally, the fireplace of the house is in the middle of the building in order to maintain heat and has a shaft that distributes heat naturally to the bathroom and bedroom.

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

About this office
Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "GZ1 House / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto" [Casa GZ1 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto] 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

