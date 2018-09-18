Residence G+C / DESK architects

+ 28

Architects DESK architects

Location Sorel, QC, Canada

Lead Architect Etienne Duclos, architect

Area 418.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Maxime Brouillet

Structural Engineer Pierre Gosselin

Contractor K.D.G. construction inc. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Sorel, the residence is positioned to benefit from the natural topography of the site. From the road, the long and narrow land is relatively flat over most of its area, except at the end of the lot where a significant height difference makes it possible to reach the river. This characteristic determined the location of the residence; an opportunity to have a garden level totally open on the river.

The residence is programmed in 3 large volumes for 3 precise functions; the service block, the day block and the night block. The service block and the day block are covered with wood siding, well anchored to the ground to bind the inside and the outside. The night block is covered with black steel and placed on the other two blocks, like the containers loaded on the cargo ships that parade daily on the river.

The arrangement of the 3 volumes creates a void, a completely windowed space on the river, which houses the grand staircase and the main entrance, a space where all the circulations meet. The location of the openings was carefully chosen so that each corridor opens onto a window and each door reveals a section of the landscape. The panorama is directly related to the spaces of the house.

To further reduce the fine line between the inside and the outside, the exterior finishes go on inside; the cedar planks of the siding and soffits are found on the walls of the vertical circulation, as well as on the ceilings of the ground floor; the concrete floor of the entrance and the terrace continues on the ground floor and at the garden level with a polished concrete floor. The G + C residence, with sober volumes and simple lines, is organized in an efficient way and offers sensible open spaces on the river for a young family from Sorel.