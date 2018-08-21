World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. 85 Design
  6. 2018
  7. 43 Factory Coffee Roaster / 85 Design

43 Factory Coffee Roaster / 85 Design

  • 22:00 - 21 August, 2018
43 Factory Coffee Roaster / 85 Design
43 Factory Coffee Roaster / 85 Design, © To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

  • Architects

    85 Design

  • Location

    Ngô Thì Sỹ, Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam

  • Architect

    To Huu Dung

  • Area

    256.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Text description provided by the architects. According to statistics, Vietnam is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of coffee. Unfortunately, Vietnam has very few coffee shops that can offer customers interesting experiences about the Vietnamese coffee industry. And more sadly, most of the coffee that we are using is bad.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

43 Factory coffee Roaster is a factory-model coffee shop showing the line of making a cup of “Bean to Cup” coffee. To help customers feel the value of making a cup of coffee, with many complicated procedures that need elaborateness, start from selecting each raw coffee bean, to putting them into the roaster with exact temperature and time, until grinding and extracting to each cup of coffee to be delivered to the customers, I have designed a completely open space, using a lot of glasses for customers to see all the "Bean to Cup" procedures.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
First floor plan
First floor plan
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Two highlights of this project are that the whole work is located on a large lake and bird’s wing-shaped roof as to express the dream to fly to the sea of the investor for the Vietnamese coffee industry on the international arena. In the center of the building, I laid out a green area and a special structure with the idea of a cup of coffee beans which are grouting and growing to the sky, symbolizing the young people newly involved in the coffee industry but having aspirations to grow, develop. The bar was arranged around that area for the purpose of directing the entire customer's vision into the Barista performing the sophisticated preparation techniques to make a fine cup of coffee.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

The second floor also has a private space for teaching the preparation or training for customers who want to learn and love coffee. Here, everyone can learn and exchange their knowledge about the coffee of Vietnam and of the world.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

For the outdoor area, as I said above, the water surface is very large, also used to reduce the heat for the whole building, creating a cool and comfortable feeling for customers. In addition, I designed a bridge system for the walkway to connect the sitting areas of the lake and to connect to other spaces in the building as simple as possible.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

43 Factory coffee Roaster is built with the mission of bringing people the highest quality coffees from the farms of Vietnam and many other countries in the world with the desire to increase the experience and create value and another look at Vietnamese coffee.

Cite: "43 Factory Coffee Roaster / 85 Design" 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

