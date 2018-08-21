World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
  6. 2015
  7. House P / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

House P / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

  • 02:00 - 21 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House P / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Save this picture!
House P / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten, © Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

© Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott + 13

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Text description provided by the architects. House P is proverbially an old barn treasure. A farmstead situated on top of a hill bridge within the vineyards of western Styria assembling a main house and four annexes which used to be traditional farm buildings.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

The main house keeps being the main residential building, while the old barn has been adapted for garage and storage use. And the former stable building as well as the other farm buildings – previously used for the production and storage of wine - are being reused as guest house, pool and wellness house.

Save this picture!
© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "House P / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten" 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900442/house-p-gangoly-and-kristiner-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »