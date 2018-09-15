World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Austria
  5. Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
  6. 2015
  7. Revitalisation Biomedical Technology / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Revitalisation Biomedical Technology / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten

  • 05:00 - 15 September, 2018
Revitalisation Biomedical Technology / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Revitalisation Biomedical Technology / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten, © David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

© David Schreyer

  • Collaboration

    Ingenos.Gobiet.GmbH

  • Other participants

    Eva Maria Hierzer, Julia Lainer, Monika Liebmann-Zugschwert, Norbert Schindler
    • More Specs Less Specs
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The revitalisation and conversion of the listed laboratory faculty building into a Biomedical Engineering Centre is a very interesting challenge. Issues of energy efficiency, protection of historic buildings, functionality, economy in construction and operation have to be combined into an overall concept.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The focus thereby is the exposure and the optimal utilisation of the building’s existing structural potential designed by the architect Karl Raimund Lorenz in the mid 1950ies. The façade remains mainly untouched – as required by the authority for protection and conservation of historical monuments. But within the building everything except the main supporting structure and the staircases has been torn down.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Every new non-structural component is selected based on its potential for an optimal atmospheric environment (regarding the design, haptic and climatic features). The material selection combined with the preserved building structure turn into an integral design concept.

Section
Section

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Refurbishment Renovation Austria
Cite: "Revitalisation Biomedical Technology / Gangoly & Kristiner Architekten" 15 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900441/revitalisation-biomedical-technology-gangoly-and-kristiner-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

