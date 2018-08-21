World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Fitness Club
  United States
  Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
  Under Armour Connected Fitness / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Under Armour Connected Fitness / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  20:00 - 21 August, 2018
Under Armour Connected Fitness / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Under Armour Connected Fitness / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Location

    San Francisco, CA, United States

  • Architect

    Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • Design Team

    Gregory Mottola, Douglas Speckhard, Reuben Alt, Sandy Lam, Helene Gregoire, Nicholas Backal

  • Area

    50000.0 ft2

  • Photographs

    Matthew Millman

  • Consultant Team

    DPR

  • Contractor

    Murphy Burr Curry

  • Structural

    Meyers Plus

  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing

    Niteo Lighting
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Matthew Millman
Text description provided by the architects. As part of the rapid expansion of Under Armour’s Connected Fitness division, the global performance apparel company commissioned Bohlin Cywinski Jackson to create a new office space in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood. This new workspace serves as a hub for Connected Fitness and helps advance Under Armour’s West Coast growth strategy. Flexible planning supports a phased delivery, with Under Armour planning to occupy the building’s entire 50,000-square-feet over time.

© Matthew Millman
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Matthew Millman
Integrating a highly adaptable and efficient workplace into a historic warehouse provides Under Armour’s ‘teammates’ with an environment that reinforces the company’s gritty, authentic brand. The materials palette includes raw, hot-rolled steel plates, rift-sawn white oak planks, and brand-reinforcing graphics and photos of prominent Under Armour sponsored athletes, which complement the exposed brick, polished concrete floors, and board-formed concrete exposed structure.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
Fitness and nutrition are key parts of the Connected Fitness brand—to celebrate this, a stone-hearth bread oven is located at the fifth floor break area to honor the company’s tradition of sharing homemade bread as a ritual of community building. The project also features a large communal kitchen on the ground floor that is a focal point for daily group lunches and serves as a demonstration kitchen where healthy cooking can be recorded for online streaming on the brand’s MyFitnessPal blog.

© Matthew Millman
Significant technology upgrades enhance local and remote collaboration spaces, including a range of phone rooms and huddle and team rooms; a new all-hands space on the ground floor is designed to accommodate large scale video conferencing with remote ‘teammates.’ By utilizing gymnasium bleachers that work as athletic-inspired auditorium seating, which can slide away when not in use, the all-hands space provides additional floor space for fitness classes and games, such as table-tennis, floor hockey, and indoor lacrosse.

© Matthew Millman
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Under Armour Connected Fitness / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson" 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900439/under-armour-connected-fitness-bohlin-cywinski-jackson/> ISSN 0719-8884

