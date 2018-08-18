The Memorials of Yugoslavia, Through the Lens of Jonathan Jimenez

Thirty years after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, the traces of the regime seem increasingly few and far between. Among the still existing monuments, conditions are mixed: some remain pristine, others are worn away after years of exposure to the elements.

For photographer Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez, the abandoned quality of places such as these is all part of the appeal. Over the last few years, Jimenez has traced these monuments through Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and many other Balkan regions. His photographs were recently released in a comprehensive publication, covering his journey across the region and the monuments he saw there.