  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Memorials of Yugoslavia, Through the Lens of Jonathan Jimenez

The Memorials of Yugoslavia, Through the Lens of Jonathan Jimenez

Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez

Thirty years after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, the traces of the regime seem increasingly few and far between. Among the still existing monuments, conditions are mixed: some remain pristine, others are worn away after years of exposure to the elements.

© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez

For photographer Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez, the abandoned quality of places such as these is all part of the appeal. Over the last few years, Jimenez has traced these monuments through Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and many other Balkan regions. His photographs were recently released in a comprehensive publication, covering his journey across the region and the monuments he saw there.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
Save this picture!
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez
© Jonathan "Jonk" Jimenez

About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

Cite: Katherine Allen. "The Memorials of Yugoslavia, Through the Lens of Jonathan Jimenez" 18 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900428/the-memorials-of-yugoslavia-through-the-lens-of-jonathan-jimenez/> ISSN 0719-8884

