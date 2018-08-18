World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Top 10 Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine

The Top 10 Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Top 10 Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine
Save this picture!
The Top 10 Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine, Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners and Heatherwick Studio. Image © Laurian Ghintiou
Bund Finance Centre / Foster + Partners and Heatherwick Studio. Image © Laurian Ghintiou

For this year's annual city listings, Metropolis Magazine took an unusual approach: they took the analysis to the streets, surveying nearly 100 design professionals across the globe to get their opinions. The result? A list that boasts not just the cities you'd expect (Milan, London, Berlin) but the under the radar powerhouses you might not have anticipated.

That doesn't mean it's entirely unpredictable. The aforementioned London and Milan have longevity on lists such as these simply because they are hubs for design - it's difficult to imagine a list like these without them. London, for all its massive scale and corporate design, also boasts a craft scene that seems to be growing each day. In Berlin, underground design movements seem to be stepping out into the daylight, be it for better or worse.

But try as we might to avoid it, design tends to gentrify - and placement on a list such as this can imply uncomfortable entanglement with issues of affordability, equity, and homogenization of local culture. As design movements in these 10 cities continue to grow, there's a responsibility to uphold the local and ensure that the things that made these cities great in the first place remain. 

See Metropolis Magazine’s editors’ picks for the 2018 Powerhouse Design Cities feature here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Katherine Allen. "The Top 10 Design Cities of 2018, As Revealed by Metropolis Magazine" 18 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900420/the-top-10-design-cities-of-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »