The DOME Lombok Eco Village Team is Raising Money To Rebuild City After Devastating Earthquake

It has been just over a week since the 7.0 magnitude earthquake destroyed 50,000 homes in North Lombok, a city just east of the island of Bali, Indonesia. Although much of the town is gone, the community has already rallied together to begin the long and arduous rebuilding process. With the rainy season approaching in less than two months, DOME Lombok is working to begin building earthbag domes and teaching their construction techniques to help the area rebuild.

Domes are known to be one of the most earthquake resistant building forms. Not only are they easy and quick to build, but they also cost much less than homes that are constructed out of traditional housing materials. The domes are also fire and flood resistant. The DOME Lombok team can build a simple house for a family of five for just 8 million Indonesian Rupiah each. (approximately GBP £430 | USD $550 | AUD $750 | Euro €480).

The DOME Lombok organization is an Eco Resort that offers sustainable development in Lombok. They are committed to finding sustainable building solutions without compromising on the design, quality, or comfort of these homes. Each dome is built using compacted earth, sand, and gravel, and are finished with natural limestone plaster. They also utilize eco-friendly features including solar power, rainwater collection, and water recycling systems.

Ghazal Amini, an Architect and Project Manager who is currently at the site of the destruction stated, "The response from the people here has been amazing, Lombok is a majority Muslim island. Between the rubble of the villages, the one thing left standing is the Dome of the Mosques, people here see that this dome shape is strong. We will share with people the skills, knowledge, and materials they need to build their houses with the same structure. The most important thing now is that we provide people with shelter, where they will feel safe to live inside again. Rainy season is just 2 months away so the pressure is on, people cannot continue to live in makeshift camps with the heavy rains that will come."

