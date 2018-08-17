World
  Your Favorite Fictional Universes in Pen and Paper

Your Favorite Fictional Universes in Pen and Paper

Your Favorite Fictional Universes in Pen and Paper
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List

In a world of 3D, HD, 4K, and CGI, architectural representation in the film, television, and gaming industries are becoming ever-more realistic, ever-more dazzling, and ever-more expensive. But strip away the special effects, and the beautifully-crafted architectural forms of fictional worlds such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Marvel are no less impressive.

To demonstrate this, Angie’s List has produced a set of elemental, greyscale, pen-and-paper illustrations of some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic fictional worlds, celebrating style, form, materiality, and shadow. From the sleek futurism of Star Wars and Marvel to the vernacular fortresses of Game of Thrones and Skyrim, the “Fictional Architecture” series captures the finer details of our favorite fictional universes.

Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
Courtesy of Angie's List
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Your Favorite Fictional Universes in Pen and Paper" 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900390/your-favourite-fictional-universes-in-pen-and-paper/> ISSN 0719-8884

