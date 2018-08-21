Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura

+ 19

Architects NAM Arquitectura

Location Carrer del canal 22, 43205 Reus, Tarragona, Spain

Architects in chargue Nacho Alvarez Martinez

Area 1582.2 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Talleres Baix Camp is a non-profit association declared of public interest that acts for all people with intellectual disabilities and their families by promoting their work and training activities as well as all kinds of activities for its integration on the social and personal level. In this sense, the association has a number of spaces that work as a day centre in which people with more relationship and motor problems spend their daily work time doing supervised activities as well as have breakfast and lunch.

This old house in the centre of Reus was acquired by the association with the will to create one of these day centres. Firstly, it was proposed to reform it and create a small extension with a new concrete volume on the ground floor, placed in front of a garden/patio and facing the northern part of the lot. It becomes the centre of the group activities. This gesture also requires a new access to the complex and helps organizing the rest of the classrooms, kitchen, offices and toilets placed in the old building.

Constructively, the materials (concrete and wooden panels in windows and furniture) seek to create a certain warmth, while the long-glazed panels allow a correct visualization and control of the interior/exterior spaces. The white colour encourages in these people the creativity and tranquillity they need in their day to day and in allows a better lighting of the workspaces. To homogenize the whole project, the old building was painted in grey tones and new exterior joinery and protection slats in pine wood were also placed.