  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Spain
  5. NAM Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura

  • 03:00 - 21 August, 2018
Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura
Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

  • Architects

    NAM Arquitectura

  • Location

    Carrer del canal 22, 43205 Reus, Tarragona, Spain

  • Architects in chargue

    Nacho Alvarez Martinez

  • Design Team

    Jerome Rens

  • Area

    1582.2 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    José Hevia

  • Construction

    Antonio Vega

  • Structural Calculation

    WINDMILL Structural Consultants, SLP, José Ramón Solé Marzo

  • Facilities

    STC ENGINYERIA, Enric Sanz Ariño

  • Geotechnical study

    ESTUDI GEOTÈCNIC: MEDITERRÀNIA DE GEOSERVEIS, SL, Joan Recasens Bertran
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Talleres Baix Camp is a non-profit association declared of public interest that acts for all people with intellectual disabilities and their families by promoting their work and training activities as well as all kinds of activities for its integration on the social and personal level. In this sense, the association has a number of spaces that work as a day centre in which people with more relationship and motor problems spend their daily work time doing supervised activities as well as have breakfast and lunch.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This old house in the centre of Reus was acquired by the association with the will to create one of these day centres. Firstly, it was proposed to reform it and create a small extension with a new concrete volume on the ground floor, placed in front of a garden/patio and facing the northern part of the lot. It becomes the centre of the group activities. This gesture also requires a new access to the complex and helps organizing the rest of the classrooms, kitchen, offices and toilets placed in the old building.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Diagram
Diagram
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Constructively, the materials (concrete and wooden panels in windows and furniture) seek to create a certain warmth, while the long-glazed panels allow a correct visualization and control of the interior/exterior spaces. The white colour encourages in these people the creativity and tranquillity they need in their day to day and in allows a better lighting of the workspaces. To homogenize the whole project, the old building was painted in grey tones and new exterior joinery and protection slats in pine wood were also placed.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NAM Arquitectura
Office

Cite: "Baix Camp Association Center Reform / NAM Arquitectura" [Reforma Centro Asociación Baix Camp / NAM Arquitectura] 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900389/baix-camp-association-center-reform-nam-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

