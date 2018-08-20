World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Alchemy Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Winhall Barnhouse / Alchemy Architects

Winhall Barnhouse / Alchemy Architects

  • 09:00 - 20 August, 2018
Winhall Barnhouse / Alchemy Architects
Winhall Barnhouse / Alchemy Architects, © Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

© Geoffrey Warner

© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of this 22’ x 64’ long farmhouse involved saving the skeleton—a 19th century timber-framed barn—which revealed two smaller stick-framed structures. The original structure was maintained and exposed by strategic demolition followed by adding a highly insulated 12” SIP shell outside the original timber + log structure, echoing the BarnHouse vernacular of an iconic shell holding individual spaces, some lofted.

© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

The intimate 7’-2” high ceilings in half of the ground floor were maintained, while the kitchen was opened up to a one and three/quarter story space, featuring a literal and figurative bridge to the original buildings’ frame. Large glazed openings reveal timbers and expose framing ties, collars, and brackets.

© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

The charcoal colored wood siding and metal roof provides a striking contrast to the smoked white oak window and door trim assemblies. The Owners added their own history / personality to the 4 bedroom, 3 bath home by using traditional Russian tile set into the steel framework at the fireplace wall and artful wallpaper and fiber art accents.

© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

About this office
Alchemy Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Winhall Barnhouse / Alchemy Architects" 20 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900380/winhall-barnhouse-alchemy-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

