World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. gmp Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Chao Hotel Beijing / gmp Architects

Chao Hotel Beijing / gmp Architects

  • 00:00 - 20 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chao Hotel Beijing / gmp Architects
Save this picture!
Chao Hotel Beijing / gmp Architects, © Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

© Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl © Christian Gahl + 13

  • Architects

    gmp Architects

  • Location

    Workers' Stadium E Rd, Chaoyang, Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Meinhard von Gerkan, Stephan Schütz, Stephan Rewolle

  • Design Team

    Liu Xiao, Xiao Wenda, Yang Ying, Lin Da, Ding Qiao, Zhou Yihan

  • Project Management

    Su Jun

  • Area

    31372.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Christian Gahl

  • Facade Consultant

    SuP Ingenieure GmbH, Beijing

  • Interior Design

    CITI (Beijing) Construction Co., Ltd; gmp

  • Structural design & HVAC

    Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd (BIAD)

  • Client

    Chao Hotel
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Text description provided by the architects. The new facade by von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects (gmp) imparts a lightness and a sculptural effect to the modernized hotel tower, which can be seen from afar. Its angled vertical elements and the alternating closed and glazed panels create a play of light and shadow. Horizontal ledges are inserted every two stories, thus creating a calm facade geometry with balanced proportions. In addition to the external envelope, gmp designed the multifunctional “Glasshouse” to add a venue with a special atmosphere to the hotel complex.

Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl
Save this picture!
Masterplan
Masterplan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of gmp
Courtesy of gmp

Since its modernization and reopening in 2016, the 80-meter-high hotel tower is one of the popular destinations in the Sanlitun business quarter of Beijing. The former “Beijing City Hotel” was created in 1990 as China began to open up. The former appearance of the building and its scant relationship with the urban design context were a result of Beijing’s fast urbanization process. The design by gmp represents a contemporary and yet long-term functional hotel architecture that reestablishes the position of the tower in the urban context.

Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The three-dimensional zig-zag-like building envelope reflects the triangular footprint of the 26-story tower and reinforces the recognizability of the building. Curtain-wall elements in light gray glass-fiber concrete alternate with gray-tinted glass panels and the angled arrangement of these panels and elements means that, depending on the viewing angle, the sides of the building appear to change between open and closed.

Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

Slender horizontal ledges made of glass-fiber concrete have been inserted every other story, thus creating a harmonious rhythmic division of the facade. The geometric arrangement and the story-high glazing opens the formerly introverted building to the surrounding urban space and creates a new spatial quality in the hotel rooms.

Save this picture!
Standard Floorplan
Standard Floorplan

The materials and structure of the high-rise facade continue in the new extended entrance area of the hotel. A colonnade on the west and south sides of the building consisting of ten-meter-high glass-fiber concrete elements visually defines the entrance and screens the semi-public forecourt to the south of the hotel.

Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The vertical panels with triangular cross-sections are positioned at different angles, which has the effect of guiding hotel guests intuitively from the noisy Workers’ Stadium North Road to the recessed, formerly very hidden, hotel entrance. Likewise, the venue modernized by gmp and now called “Glasshouse” reflects the clear geometry of the facade design. Supported by an arched structure, a double-skin roof with an external layer of glazing and internal louvers admits daylight into the space below, which has aptly been named “Glasshouse”.

Save this picture!
© Christian Gahl
© Christian Gahl

The louvers function as solar screening devices, softening the natural light, and as a means of attenuating sound. The interplay of colors of the concrete arches and wooden louvers in combination with the play of light and shadow create a nearly spiritual atmosphere in the space below.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Chao Hotel Beijing / gmp Architects" 20 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900371/chao-hotel-beijing-gmp-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Christian Gahl

北京Chao巢酒店 / gmp Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »