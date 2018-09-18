Culinary Atelier / W4 Arquitetura Criativa

+ 17

Architects W4 Arquitetura Criativa

Location R. Carlos Huber, 178 - Três Figueiras, Porto Alegre - RS, 91330-150, Brazil

Architects in Charge Camila Pigatto, Fernanda Sá, Laura Tavares

Area 35.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. The Culinary Atelier comes with the classic concept of atelier: a space to create and produce art, this being the art of cooking. Designed to be a space for the modern woman who has as a hobby the pleasure of cooking and awakening feelings in everyone who sits next to your workbench. As a studio for gastronomic and sensorial experiences, space has the concept of free cuisine that brings together the lovers of good food, turning on the throne of a large versatile and functional bench with an air of lightness in space.

With more sober colors and an intimate atmosphere, the predominant presence of the vegetation stands out and gives life to the space, which has the warehouse character as the old kitchens of decades past. Contradicting this we have a young and contemporary space that awakens the creative side allowing the public to open up to new experiences. The Culinary Atelier depicts well a space made to be a place of experiences, having an industrial style and predominant studio character, like a re-reading of old warehouses.

Super high today, the industrial character allows the apparent structures to be the main guides of the project, but the striking presence of the wood breaks the cold air of the environment and turns it into a cozy and cozy place. The creative and personalized style are registered trademarks of our office, we always seek to show the versatility of materials with different forms of application, such as iron mesh on the wall as a recipe mural, for example. The main highlight is the F-53 workbench right at the entrance to the culinary atelier: a reinterpretation of a table with a concept that rescues the pleasure of cooking being the center of coexistence of space.

The design is from @La Agencia (UY) and was brought by Florense to commemorate its 53 years of existence and has easel style with an entire bench in Dekton Kelya, with space for an integrated vegetable garden and in its base slatted in a oak. In addition to the bench well in the center, another highlight goes to the closet from the back of the space, also from La Agencia (UY), as a reinterpretation of an old warehouse. It is a large volume of natural oak wood, serving as a pantry and place for the ovens, allowing a relaxation of space and its functionality.

As a sustainable solution, the rebar iron mesh on the wall serves as a customized mural in space and is reused from the construction phase, avoiding its disposal and waste of material. The wall with vertical garden is made with bags of recycled fabric from PET bottles, these being 70% of its composition and causing the vegetation to have more room to grow with the retention of moisture and nutrients needed for its strengthening. Another element considered sustainable is the presence of a kitchen garden that serves as raw material for the preparation of the chef's dishes in the atelier's space, using organic spices from no-till.