  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Hospitals and Health Centers: 50 Floor Plan Examples

Hospitals and Health Centers: 50 Floor Plan Examples

Hospitals and Health Centers: 50 Floor Plan Examples
Save this picture!
Hospitals and Health Centers: 50 Floor Plan Examples, Cortesía de Fabian Dejtiar
Cortesía de Fabian Dejtiar

A floor plan is an interesting way to represent and approach the functional program of hospitals and health centers, where the complexity of the system implies the need for specific studies of the distribution and spatial organization for proper health care.

From our published projects, we have found numerous solutions and possibilities for health centers and hospitals depending on the site's specific needs.

Below, we have selected 50 on-site floor plan examples that can help you better understand how architects design hospitals and health care centers.

Maggie's Cancer Centre Manchester / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Foster + Partners
Cortesía de Foster + Partners

 

Hospital Complex Broussais / a+ samueldelmas

Save this picture!
via a+ samueldelmas
via a+ samueldelmas

Livsrum - Cancer Counseling Center / EFFEKT

Save this picture!
via EFFEKT
via EFFEKT

Villa el Libertador Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Hospital / Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Save this picture!
via Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz
via Santiago Viale + Ian Dutari + Alejandro Paz

Municipal Healthcare Centres San Blas + Usera + Villaverde / Estudio Entresitio

Save this picture!
via Estudio Entresitio
via Estudio Entresitio

San Jerónimo Hospital Refurbishment / SV60 Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via SV60 Arquitectos
via SV60 Arquitectos

Villeneuve-Saint-Georges Hospital / Atelier d’architecture Michel Rémon

Save this picture!
via Atelier d’architecture Michel Rémon
via Atelier d’architecture Michel Rémon

Psychopedagogical Medical Center / Comas-Pont arquitectos

Save this picture!
via Comas-Pont arquitectos
via Comas-Pont arquitectos

D’olot i Comarcal Hospital / Ramon Sanabria + Francesc Sandalinas

Save this picture!
via Ramon Sanabria + Francesc Sandalinas
via Ramon Sanabria + Francesc Sandalinas

Sant Joan de Reus University Hospital / Pich-Aguilera Architects + Corea & Moran Arquitectura

Save this picture!
via Pich-Aguilera Architects + Corea & Moran Arquitectura
via Pich-Aguilera Architects + Corea & Moran Arquitectura

Angdong Hospital Project / Rural Urban Framework

Save this picture!
via Rural Urban Framework
via Rural Urban Framework

Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau / Silvia Barbera Correia + Jose luis Canosa + Francisco Rius + Esteban Bonell + Josep Maria Gil

Save this picture!
via Silvia Barbera Correia + Jose luis Canosa + Francisco Rius + Esteban Bonell + Josep Maria Gil
via Silvia Barbera Correia + Jose luis Canosa + Francisco Rius + Esteban Bonell + Josep Maria Gil

Dronning Ingrids Hospital / C. F. Møller Architects

Save this picture!
via C. F. Møller Architects
via C. F. Møller Architects

Cerdanya Hospital / Brullet Pineda Arquitectes

Save this picture!
via Brullet Pineda Arquitectes
via Brullet Pineda Arquitectes

El Carmen Hospital Maipu / BBATS Consulting & Projects + Murtinho+Raby Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via BBATS Consulting&Projects SLP + Murtinho+Raby Arquitectos
via BBATS Consulting&Projects SLP + Murtinho+Raby Arquitectos

Hospital Tierra De Barros / EACSN + Junquera Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via EACSN + Junquera Arquitectos
via EACSN + Junquera Arquitectos

Nuevo Hospital Universitario La Fe de Valencia / Ramon Esteve, Alfonso Casares

Save this picture!
via Ramon Esteve, Alfonso Casares
via Ramon Esteve, Alfonso Casares

Kangbuk Samsung Hospital / Hyunjoon Yoo Architects

Save this picture!
via Hyunjoon Yoo Architects
via Hyunjoon Yoo Architects

Hospital Campus de la Salud / PLANHO + AIDHOS arquitectos S.A.

Save this picture!
via PLANHO + AIDHOS arquitectos S.A.
via PLANHO + AIDHOS arquitectos S.A.

Hospital of Sant Joan Despi Doctor Moises Broggi / Pinearq + Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes

Save this picture!
via Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes + PINEARQ
via Brullet-De Luna Arquitectes + PINEARQ

Nemours Children’s Hospital / Stanley Beaman & Sears

Save this picture!
via Stanley Beaman & Sears
via Stanley Beaman & Sears

Vall d’Hebron Hospital / Estudi PSP Arquitectura

Save this picture!
via Estudi PSP Arquitectura
via Estudi PSP Arquitectura

Hospital of Mollet / Corea Moran Arquitectura

Save this picture!
via Corea Moran Arquitectura
via Corea Moran Arquitectura

Hospital General de la Línea de la Concepción / Planho Consultores

Save this picture!
via Planho Consultores
via Planho Consultores

Subacute Hospital of Mollet / Mario Corea Arquitectura

Save this picture!
via Mario Corea Arquitectura
via Mario Corea Arquitectura

Hisham A. Alsager Cardiological Hospital / AGi Architects

Save this picture!
via AGi Architects
via AGi Architects

New Lady Cilento Children's Hospital / Lyons + Conrad Gargett

Save this picture!
via Lyons + Conrad Gargett
via Lyons + Conrad Gargett

The Christ Hospital Joint and Spine Center / SOM

Save this picture!
© SOM
© SOM

Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Save this picture!
via El Equipo de Mazzanti
via El Equipo de Mazzanti

Hospital General de Níger / CADI

Save this picture!
via CADI
via CADI

Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital / Sheppard Robson + John Cooper Architecture + GAPP + Ruben

Save this picture!
via Sheppard Robson + John Cooper Architecture + GAPP + Ruben
via Sheppard Robson + John Cooper Architecture + GAPP + Ruben

NGS Macmillan Unit / The Manser Practice

Save this picture!
via The Manser Practice
via The Manser Practice

Rocio's Hospital / Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design

Save this picture!
via Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design
via Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design

Healthcare Center in Valenzá / IDOM

Save this picture!
via IDOM
via IDOM

Urban Hospice / NORD Architects

Save this picture!
via NORD Architects
via NORD Architects

Legacy ER Allen / 5G Studio Collaborative

Save this picture!
via 5G Studio Collaborative
via 5G Studio Collaborative

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center / SmithGroup

Save this picture!
via SmithGroupJJR
via SmithGroupJJR

Kraemer Radiation Oncology Center / Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Save this picture!
via Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
via Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Nozay Health Center / a+ samueldelmas

Save this picture!
via a+ samueldelmas
via a+ samueldelmas

Health Municipal Clinic / studiolada architects

Save this picture!
via studiolada architects
via studiolada architects

Bridgepoint Active Healthcare / Stantec Architecture + KPMB Architects + HDR Architecture + Diamond Schmitt Architects

Save this picture!
via Stantec Architecture + KPMB Architects + HDR Architecture + Diamond Schmitt Architects
via Stantec Architecture + KPMB Architects + HDR Architecture + Diamond Schmitt Architects

Asahicho Clinic / hkl studio

Save this picture!
via hkl studio
via hkl studio

Health Clinic Ruukki / alt Architects + Karsikas

Save this picture!
via alt Architects + Karsikas
via alt Architects + Karsikas

Medical Centre Cortes / Iñigo Esparza Arquitecto

Save this picture!
via Iñigo Esparza Arquitecto
via Iñigo Esparza Arquitecto

Healthcare Center in Tordera / Carles Muro + Charmaine Lay

Save this picture!
via Carles Muro + Charmaine Lay
via Carles Muro + Charmaine Lay

Primary Care Center / Josep Camps & Olga Felip

Save this picture!
via Josep Camps & Olga Felip
via Josep Camps & Olga Felip

Urban Day Care Center for Alzheimer Patients / Cid + Santos

Save this picture!
via Cid + Santos
via Cid + Santos

Health Center in Oleiros / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via abalo alonso arquitectos
via abalo alonso arquitectos

A Parda Health Centre / Vier Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via Vier Arquitectos
via Vier Arquitectos

Centro de Salud de Quintanar del Rey / MBVB ARQUITECTOS

Save this picture!
via MBVB ARQUITECTOS
via MBVB ARQUITECTOS
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Hospitals and Health Centers: 50 Floor Plan Examples" [Hospitales y Centros de Salud: 50 ejemplos en planta] 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900366/hospitals-and-health-centers-50-floor-plan-examples/> ISSN 0719-8884

