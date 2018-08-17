World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Oregon Becomes the First State to Legalize Mass Timber High Rises

Oregon Becomes the First State to Legalize Mass Timber High Rises

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Oregon Becomes the First State to Legalize Mass Timber High Rises
Save this picture!
Oregon Becomes the First State to Legalize Mass Timber High Rises, Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

Oregon has become the first state in the U.S. to allow timber buildings to rise higher than six stories without special consideration. The recent addendum to the state's building code is the result of Oregon’s statewide alternate method (SAM), a program that allows for alternate building techniques to be used after an advisory council has approved the “technical and scientific facts of the proposed alternate method.” The decision stands as a precedent for future construction across the United States.

Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture + 4

Save this picture!
Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

In April this year, an Ad Hoc Committee of the International Code Council presented their findings on timber high rise construction to the Oregon Codes Division. The committee was created in 2015 to explore the benefits and challenges of using timber in tall buildings. All 14 of the committee’s suggestions were adopted, including standards and best practices for the load-bearing potential of CLT and heavy timber, fireproofing, seismic rating, and more.

Save this picture!
Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture
Framework. Image Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

Three new building classifications were introduced: Type IV A, timber buildings permitted up to 18 stories and 270 feet tall, Type IV B, timber buildings with a maximum height of 12 stories and 180 feet, and Type IV C, which is permitted to rise nine stories and 85 feet tall at maximum. The tallest, type A, must enclose all exposed surfaces and include a three-hour fire-resistance rating for the structural elements. The shortest of the timber typologies is allowed to use exposed structural timber as an interior finish.

As interest in timber construction rises, Oregon's decision to allow tall timber buildings has the potential to impact building codes and standards across the country, especially those states where special considerations on timber high rises do not exist.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Oregon Becomes the First State to Legalize Mass Timber High Rises" 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900364/oregon-becomes-the-first-state-to-legalize-mass-timber-high-rises/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »