World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Named Chair of the Pritzker Jury

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Named Chair of the Pritzker Jury

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Named Chair of the Pritzker Jury
Save this picture!
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Named Chair of the Pritzker Jury, Justice Breyer. Image Courtesy of Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
Justice Breyer. Image Courtesy of Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

U.S. Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer has been named chair of the Pritzker Architecture Prize jury by the Hyatt Foundation. As a member of the award jury since 2011, Breyer takes over from the current chair Glenn Murcutt, Hon. FAIA. Tom Pritzker, chairman and president of the prize's sponsor, noted how Breyer's devotion to "civic-minded architecture underscores the mission of the Prize and his unparalleled ability to guide a group deliberation is essential in creating a unified voice." The international prize is regarded as architecture’s highest honor, and this year marks the 41st year of the award.

Justice Breyer was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in 1980 and become Chief Judge in 1990. While he was a federal appeals judge in Boston he played a key role in shepherding the design and construction of the John Joseph Moakley United State Courthouse, designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners. In 1994 he was appointed a Supreme Court Justice by President Clinton. The most recent Pritzker Prize was awarded to Balkrishna Doshi in Toronto, Canada, and the 2019 Laureate will be announced next spring.

Save this picture!
Moakley United State Courthouse. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
Moakley United State Courthouse. Image Courtesy of Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

The jury for the 2019 Pritzker Architecture Prize is currently comprised of Stephen Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice in Washington, D.C.; Wang Shu, architect and 2012 Pritzker Laureate in Hangzhou, China; André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, architectural critic, curator, and Brazilian ambassador to Japan in Tokyo; Kazuyo Sejima, architect and 2010 Pritzker Laureate in Tokyo; Richard Rogers, Hon. FAIA, architect and 2007 Pritzker Laureate in London; Benedetta Tagliabue, architect and educator in Barcelona, Spain; Ratan N. Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts in Mumbai, and Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Prize and dean of the IE School of Architecture & Design in Madrid.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize was founded in 1979 by the late Jay A. Pritzker and his wife, Cindy. Its purpose is to honor annually a living architect whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Named Chair of the Pritzker Jury" 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900360/supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer-named-chair-of-the-pritzker-jury/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »