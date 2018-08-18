Organic Farm in Cuchi, Vietnam Will Promote Closed-Cycle Organic Farming

Save this picture! Courtesy of Integrated Field Architects

A project in the works from Thai architecture firm Integrated Field (IF) will trumpet the virtues of closed-cycle organic farming to the public. The so-called Cuchi Organic Farming Masterplan involves the reuse of a decommissioned rubber plantation in Cuchi, Vietnam as an “organic food production farm” with “animal feed, livestock, fruit, and vegetation in the closed-cycle operation.”

The core of the project, though, is not subsistence but education; as the architects put it, the first 50 hectares of the development will be an “agro-tourism destination” offering visitors farm-to-table meals and agricultural programming. The scheme involves various “nodes” which highlight elements of the farming process, including livestock and food preparation. The client will offer classes organized around these nodes on topics such as the production of organic fertilizer and harvesting.

The masterplan anticipates accommodating visitors in what’s being called a “farm-stay.” The project’s focus on international ecotourism echoes a number of designs in the works from various firms. Baharash Architecture’s “Biodomes” project in the United Arab Emirates and Vincent Callebaut Architecture’s resort in the Philippines offer similarly upscale, travel-centric answers to questions of environmental sustainability.

