World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. a round architects
  6. 2016
  7. Moonhori Residence / a round architects

Moonhori Residence / a round architects

  • 21:00 - 21 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moonhori Residence / a round architects
Save this picture!
Moonhori Residence / a round architects, © Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

© Jin Hyosook © Jin Hyosook © Jin Hyosook © Jin Hyosook + 41

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on Yangpyeong North Han riverside and is seated on the field with low mountains in the back. The mountains bring about horizontality of the landscape, thus the building is designed in horizontal and straight form to emphasize the shape of mountains.

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

The studio is composed of 2 floors and sits toward the sloping road which the height difference with site is about 3m. This resolved an issue of noise from the road and privacy. Parking lot and gate are arranged in parallel alongside the road forming a relationship with the street.

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

Moonhori residence, which is about 130㎡, is for the couple and their young daughter. The key issue of the house was to maintain strong familyship. Therefore we proposed a space which can be divided according to the functional requirement or also can be connected in one large space considering diverse activities for the family.

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

You will encounter a bright external plantings as you enter the dark northern entrance. 2.8m deep canopy adjust the size of spatial volume by extending the western view and blocks the strong daylight. A single solid wood panel act as a column when the doors are opened, and as a wall when closed.

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

The building is opened towards western view, as there are no surrounding buildings yet, and the southern elevation is designed to fit the function and proportion. Considering the low winter temperature due to its location in suburb of Yangpyeong, it is planned in semi-passive house. Air conditioning and heating cost is minimized due to the heat absorption through outside insulation and soil depth of upper landscape.
The house is considerate to the family who moved from city to suburbs and contains strong architecture suggestions.

Save this picture!
© Jin Hyosook
© Jin Hyosook

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
a round architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors South Korea
Cite: "Moonhori Residence / a round architects" 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900349/moonhori-residence-a-round-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »