  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Mette Lange Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Vacation House Havblik / Mette Lange Architects

Vacation House Havblik / Mette Lange Architects

  • 02:00 - 28 August, 2018
Vacation House Havblik / Mette Lange Architects
Vacation House Havblik / Mette Lange Architects, © Frans Ahlbom
© Frans Ahlbom

© Frans Ahlbom © Frans Ahlbom © Frans Ahlbom © Frans Ahlbom + 10

© Frans Ahlbom
© Frans Ahlbom

Text description provided by the architects. A holiday home located in Kikhavn, an old Danish fishing village 100km North of Copenhagen. The plot is situated with a beautiful view to a hilly landscape as well as to the North West with a perfect sunset over the sea. The location is on a hill top and all the surrounding houses on the road have plots which are quite open, providing a beautiful landscape view.

Plan
Plan

The house is placed low down in the landscape, so it doesn't seem dominant and respectful to the view of the neighbors and the social environment on the road. At this location it made sense to design the house as part of a circle which embraces the views and provides privacy, therefore the house forms a significant back. The curved walls are completely closed in different heights.

© Frans Ahlbom
© Frans Ahlbom

The architects have worked with sheltered corners and a courtyard facing south, since the very exposed position can be very windy. The rhythm and the circle were important – which is why the exposition of the construction. All insulation is placed on top of the roof structure, so rafters, beams and battens - which carry the ceiling plywood - are visible. The house both inside and outside has been cladded with Douglas pine, providing a warm feeling.

© Frans Ahlbom
© Frans Ahlbom

Mette Lange Architects
Office

Cite: "Vacation House Havblik / Mette Lange Architects" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900347/vacation-house-havblik-mette-lange-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

