Núcleo / Ultra

-
Architects
-
LocationRua Carlos Huber, 222, Porto Alegre-RS, Brazil
-
Architect in chargeArthur Lauxen, Beatriz Matte, Bruna Feltes
-
CollaboratorsSfs Engenharia, Home Style Premium, JR Vidros, Vizzi Estofados, Vértice Iluminação, SM Concept
-
Area279.8 ft2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The conceptualization of the Núcleo space arises from the brainstorm on the theme 'Casa Viva', bringing premises such as exchange, dialogue, coexistence and convergence.
Conceived through curves that embrace and lead visitors, the flowing and at the same time centralizing form integrates harmoniously into the environment. Its sinuosity in two dimensions gains strength and sharpness through its gradation of height in the third dimension and it is along its course that its different uses are developed.
In order to guarantee the protagonism of the central element, a homogeneous surface envelope is created, acting as a second skin, solving both functional and aesthetic demands.
Transcending the physical notion of space, Núcleo is therefore an experience to be lived and shared.