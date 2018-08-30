World
  Núcleo / Ultra

Núcleo / Ultra

  • 17:00 - 30 August, 2018
Núcleo / Ultra
Núcleo / Ultra, © Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes

© Gabriel Carpes

  • Architects

    Ultra

  • Location

    Rua Carlos Huber, 222, Porto Alegre-RS, Brazil

  • Architect in charge

    Arthur Lauxen, Beatriz Matte, Bruna Feltes

  • Collaborators

    Sfs Engenharia, Home Style Premium, JR Vidros, Vizzi Estofados, Vértice Iluminação, SM Concept

  • Area

    279.8 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes

Text description provided by the architects. The conceptualization of the Núcleo space arises from the brainstorm on the theme 'Casa Viva', bringing premises such as exchange, dialogue, coexistence and convergence.

Conceived through curves that embrace and lead visitors, the flowing and at the same time centralizing form integrates harmoniously into the environment. Its sinuosity in two dimensions gains strength and sharpness through its gradation of height in the third dimension and it is along its course that its different uses are developed.

© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gabriel Carpes
© Gabriel Carpes
Curved Sofa Detail
Curved Sofa Detail

In order to guarantee the protagonism of the central element, a homogeneous surface envelope is created, acting as a second skin, solving both functional and aesthetic demands.

Transcending the physical notion of space, Núcleo is therefore an experience to be lived and shared.

