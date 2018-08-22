Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura

-
Architects
-
LocationZibatá, Mexico
-
Arquitectos AutoresIan Pablo Amores Muguira, Rodolfo Unda Cortes
-
Area495.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ConstrucciónIntersticial Arquitectura
-
Cálculo Estructural4D Estructural
-
Equipo de DiseñoIntersticial Arquitectura
Text description provided by the architects. The set of textures, volcanic rock hues and topographic traits were the starting points in the architectural parti. The house assembles from a rock foundation that understands and adapts topographic levels. This enables practical levels that relate horizontal and vertical circulations. Basaltic rock is discovered in raw state to be transformed and create habitable spaces upon it. The house rises as a pure solid block on a large corner site, then, a series of subtractions are made to naturally illuminate and ventilate through small patio systems.
The ground floor works as a flexible, open plan space that unifies kitchen, living room, dining room and main terrace towards the best orientation and context views. The upper floor gathers a family room and private spaces.