  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. Proyecto Singular
  6. 2016
  7. Habanera / Proyecto Singular

Habanera / Proyecto Singular

Habanera / Proyecto Singular
Habanera / Proyecto Singular, © Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

© Jose Parreño

  • Architects

    Proyecto Singular

  • Location

    Calle de Génova, 28, 28004 Madrid, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Jorge Lozano Tablada

  • Area

    1050.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jose Parreño

  • Lighting

    MC Lighting

  • Landscape

    Fernando Martos

  • Construction

    Recoord

  • Structural Calculation

    Rehabitar
© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the city of Madrid, the Proyecto Singular studio designs HABANERA, a restaurant in a space of about 1000m2 that was born with the idea of offering a different disconnection space; With a colonial inspiration in which to take a rest in the Plaza de Colón.

© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

The restaurant is distributed on two floors around a large patio generated inside.

2nd floor axonometric
2nd floor axonometric
1st floor axonometric
1st floor axonometric

On the ground floor there are three different public spaces: a bar area, in green tones and handcrafted materials, in contact with the street; a second restaurant area, homely with sofas and fireplace, and a bar through which the kitchens can be seen.

© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

In the courtyard, with its 50m2 and 8m high, the old facades of Havana are reinterpreted by a perforated metal mesh that allows it to be seen from every corner. A large staircase with three sections articulates the connection between both floor plans, leaving in the center a set of vegetation and lighting based on hanging lamps of cloth. In the center a piano for live music that floods with positive vibrations the users of this space.

© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

The luminosity of the upper floor is given thanks to the two fully glazed facades, which allow to enjoy a privileged view of the Plaza de Colón with the central bar,

© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

The selected materials look for warmth, with natural woods in floors and ceilings, patterned fabrics, abundant vegetation, soft colors, reflections and a delicate lighting.

© Jose Parreño
© Jose Parreño

All this generates a tropical atmosphere and promotes the optimism of the Cuban capital from which this place was inspired.

Cite: "Habanera / Proyecto Singular" [Habanera / Proyecto Singular] 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900326/habanera-proyecto-singular/> ISSN 0719-8884

