  3. Drawings by Tchoban, Holl, and Calatrava Among Stunning Entries for the First Athens Architecture Club Exhibition

Drawings by Tchoban, Holl, and Calatrava Among Stunning Entries for the First Athens Architecture Club Exhibition

Drawings by Tchoban, Holl, and Calatrava Among Stunning Entries for the First Athens Architecture Club Exhibition
New Entry 5 / Sergei Tchoban (Gold Medal Winner). Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
New Entry 5 / Sergei Tchoban (Gold Medal Winner). Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

Russian-German architect Sergei Tchoban of Tchoban Voss Architekten has won the Gold Medal in the First Athens Architecture Club Exhibition, organized by the Chicago Athenaeum and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design. Participating architects included Steven Holl, Daniel Libeskind, and Santiago Calatrava.

The Athens Architecture Club seeks to resurrect the historical architecture clubs of the 19th century, functioning as an “open forum, an infrastructural framework, and support platform for architects, artists, and writers to discuss, challenge and enrich a dialogue among practitioners and scholars.

Monster / Alessandro Mendini. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design View of Lyon / James Von Klemperer. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design Concept Sketch of Imperial War Museum North / Daniel Libeskind. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design The Dance / Santiago Calatrava. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design + 6

The exhibition is open throughout August at Contemporary Space Athens, and will include “drawings and sketches of buildings in course of erection, models, projects in completion, travel sketches, portraits, watercolors, poetry, photography, video” and other media to allow for an appreciation of architecture and its surroundings.

Below, we have rounded up a selection of images forming part of the exhibition. The 2019 edition of the event has a submission deadline of March 1st, 2019. See more information on submitting entries on the official European Centre for Architecture Art Design here.

New Entry 5 / Sergei Tchoban (Gold Medal Winner)

New Entry 5 / Sergei Tchoban (Gold Medal Winner). Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
New Entry 5 / Sergei Tchoban (Gold Medal Winner). Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

The Dance / Santiago Calatrava

The Dance / Santiago Calatrava. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
The Dance / Santiago Calatrava. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

View of Lyon / James Von Klemperer

View of Lyon / James Von Klemperer. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
View of Lyon / James Von Klemperer. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

Monster / Alessandro Mendini

Monster / Alessandro Mendini. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
Monster / Alessandro Mendini. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

Concept Sketch of Imperial War Museum North / Daniel Libeskind

Concept Sketch of Imperial War Museum North / Daniel Libeskind. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design
Concept Sketch of Imperial War Museum North / Daniel Libeskind. Image Courtesy of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

News via: The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design

News Architecture News
