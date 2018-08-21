World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. United States
  5. substance
  6. 2015
  7. Corporate Campus Parking Facility / substance

Corporate Campus Parking Facility / substance

  • 17:00 - 21 August, 2018
Corporate Campus Parking Facility / substance
Corporate Campus Parking Facility / substance, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby + 14

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Baker Group

  • Electrical Consultant

    Baker Electric, Inc.

  • Structural Consultant

    Charles Saul Engineering

  • Civil Consultant

    Cooper Crawford Associates

  • Landscape Architect

    Confluence

  • LEED Consultant

    C. Wise Design and Consultants, LLC

  • Glass and Glazing

    Architectural Wall Systems

  • Fire Sprinklers

    Blackhawk Automatic Sprinklers

  • Structural Steel

    Construction Products Distributors, LLC

  • Precast Concrete Supplier

    Coreslab Structures

  • Steel Erector

    Northwest Steel Erection Co

  • Door and Hardware Supplier

    Walsh Door and Hardware

  • Caulking/Sealants

    Midwest Caulking, Inc.

  • Parking Consultant

    Walker Parking Consultant

  • Testing

    Team Services

  • Horizontal Formwork Contractor

    CeCo Concrete Construction, LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. The 1,400-vehicle parking structure is sized and designed to meet the parking demand of the new office building, also designed by the architect. The structure is designed with a cast-in-place post- tensioned concrete frame and deck. The structure is built into the natural grade of the site to minimize the impact of the four level structure to not impede the view from central campus design, and provide accessible egress paths to grade from all levels.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The egress stairs emerge from the earth to provide clear access points for the pedestrians and to signify the main vehicular entrances. The expanded metal screen at the east loggia provides a visual and physical separation between the campus pedestrians and the vehicles hidden beyond. The expanded metal screen at the column locations were used to obscure the view of the structural elements in the main direction of travel along that facade and provide the required are flow for an open-parking garage.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Plan
Plan
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Pre-cast concrete is used to shield the vehicles from the exterior and also to blend the structure into the campus environment.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

About this office
substance
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking United States
Cite: "Corporate Campus Parking Facility / substance" 21 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900319/corporate-campus-parking-facility-substance/> ISSN 0719-8884

